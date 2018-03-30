Iheancho to undergo late fitness test today

Leicester City boss, Claude Puel has revealed that Kelechi Iheanacho will undergo a late fitness test today to determine his availability for Saturday’s Premier League tie at Brighton & Hove.

The Foxes number eight sat out Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Serbia on Tuesday after breaking his hand and the striker would be assessed by club medics before he’s named to the provisional roster for the trip to The American Express Community Stadium.

Initial prognosis suggested that Iheanacho’s injury was not as bad as first feared and will not spend a long time in the treatment room.

‘’’Almost all the players are [fit]. Just Iheanacho, who has a broken hand, and James. We will see if Iheanacho can play with this injury,’’ Puel said to Leicester City’s official website.

‘’We will see tomorrow in the training session. He fell but it’s not a [bad] injury. We will see if this injury will prevent him from playing [at Brighton] or not.

“It’s not an important injury but it might be strange to play with.’’

In 23 outings in all competitions this season, Iheanacho had found the net six times, while providing three assists.