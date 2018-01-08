Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?

Leicester Football Club are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave – even if it means making a loss on the flop £25million striker.

And he was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

However, he has made just two Premier League starts this campaign.

SunSport understands the club are beginning to accept they made an expensive mistake by snapping up the Nigerian ace.

A well-placed source said: “The problem is Kelechi is earning around £115,000-a-week on a five-year deal and no club will currently want to take him on those wages.

“So Leicester might have to let him go for a lot cheaper than they paid for him if they decide to sell now.”

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez was interested in the summer and the likes of Stoke, West Ham and Swansea were also in the hunt.

Boss Claude Puel does not see him being part of his plans anytime soon.

And he hardly gave him a ringing endorsement when asked if fans can expect to see more of him given the huge outlay the club made. (TheSun.co.uk)