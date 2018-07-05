The Sun News
IHEANACHO

Iheanacho splashes N7.5m on shopping for rapper

— 5th July 2018

Leicester City attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has shown another side of his life off the pitch, by splashing a lot of cash of Nigerian rapper, CDQ, after the emergent pop artiste visited the footballer at his Manchester home.

The former Columbus Crew of America and Manchester City of England youngster than sunk a 15k pounds (N7.5m) shopping spree on the rap ace.

CDQ recently linked up with Iheanacho in the United Kingdom following Super Eagles exit from the World Cup, and they had quality time together.

The rapper made the revelation on his Instagram page, in which he stated: “Appreciate blood KELECHI IHEANACHO 15k pounds on shopping no be beans… That’s 7.5m Naira @kelechi72.”

