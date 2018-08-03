Kelechi Iheanacho hopes he can continue to find the back of the net for Leicester City as their 2018/19 Premier League campaign draws closer.

The City No.8 has scored in his previous two outings for the Foxes, having netted against both Udinese and Valencia in the space of five days.

Leicester’s pre-season campaign comes to an end on Saturday, when they take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre-Mauroy – a game Kelechi Iheanacho hopes to again impress in.

“It was a good test for us and it’s a good game as well,” said goalscorer Iheanacho. “Valencia are a good team as we all know and we worked hard in training to prepare for this game.

“It wasn’t a bad outcome so we’re looking forward to the next game.”

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal came as a result of some fine work from James Maddison, who put in another exciting display in Leicester colours.

Discussing his goal, Iheanacho explained: “It was a scramble with Madders (James Maddison) and then the ball bounced out and dropped to me so I finished it.

“Of course, I would love to keep it (goalscoring) going, it’s been a good pre-season for us so I’d love to keep the form and keep scoring goals.”

City’s final fixture of pre-season follows, before their Premier League season kicks-off against Manchester United at Old Trafford six days later.

“I think it’s going to be a good game but we need to keep working hard and make sure we get the goals,” added the Nigeria international.