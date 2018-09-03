Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has tagged their loss to Liverpool in Saturday’s English Premier League clash as ‘unlucky’.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino rendered Rachid Ghezzal’s first English Premier League effort – off Iheanacho’s pressing on the visitors’ goalkeeper Alisson – a consolation.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were far from their usual self at the King Power Stadium and the former Manchester City marksman who came on as a second-half substitute felt the Foxes deserved more than a loss.

He, however, urged Claude Puel’s men to keep ‘improving’.

“Unlucky today we keep improving,” Iheanacho tweeted.