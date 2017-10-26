The Sun News
IGP's wife urges policemen to empower spouses

IGP’s wife urges policemen to empower spouses

— 26th October 2017

By Christopher Oji

Wife of the Inspector-General of police, Hajia Asmua Idris, has advised policemen to empower their wives to avoid putting their families into danger when the unexpected happens.

Idris, who is the President of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), made the call during her two-day official visit to Lagos State where she inaugurated some projects, including borehole and environmental sanitation in barracks.

Idris, who challenged idle women to appeal to their husbands to empower them, said: “When you empower women, you have empowered a generation. When women are empowered, they would be able to take care of families in case of eventuality. Empowerment does not mean that you will spend millions of naira; you have to do something. Even if it is petty trade you are doing, you will be able to save the situation when the unexpected happens.

She empowered 10 women with sewing and grinding machines, and commended wife of Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Mary Edgal, for her empowerment programmes within the short time she assumed the POWA chairperson in the state.

Idris used the opportunity to educate POWA on sanitation and health challenges confronting the nation, especially police barracks. “With the spread of Monkey pox in the country, it is important that you follow the health education. Don’t eat bush meat. Wash your meat and vegetables very well and cook them very well before you eat. Please, always wash your hands with flowing water and report any suspicion sickness to the hospital. We have police hospitals across the state. Our barracks are dirty and we should keep them clean,” she said.

The POWA president said that any programme that would touch many persons should be welcomed amongst members, urging well to do members to empower others.

She advised the beneficiaries to make use of the empowerment gifts to better the lives of the families and others. She also advised women to respect their husbands and pray for them for God’s protection rather than fighting with them.

Edgal said her main concerns since her assumption of office was to give quality life to POWA members.

“It has been at the front burner of my administration to enhance the quality of lives of our members and also members of Police Wives’ Association generally. The POWA’s vision is to be an effective and sustainable organization that actively enhances the quality of life of women and children of the police and serve as a recognized resource for community partnership, post conflict rehabilitation and youth empowerment,” she said.

