Home / National / IGP’s IRT arrests six kidnappers after collecting N9m ransom

IGP’s IRT arrests six kidnappers after collecting N9m ransom

— 8th February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a six-man kidnap gang allegedly responsible for the kidnap of one Chief Nemi Adoki and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The gang, which had been terrorising residents of Rivers and Bayelsa states, were said to have collected a N9 million as ransom from relatives of Chief Adoki, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive of Menakeb Limited for his release after 21 days in captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru, in Rivers state.

Those arrested were Justice Timothy, 22, who is the leader of the gang, Akpos Livinus, 33, Daniel Allen, 27, Kelvin Alpheus, 30, David Abak, 29 and Tekena Silva, 26, said to be a sacked employer of the Chief who allegedly arranged the kidnap.

IRT sources, in Abuja, told Daily Sun, that the well-planned kidnap and killing took place December 15, 2017, on Victoria Street, Port Harcourt after which they took their victim to the creeks.

It was gathered that from the N9 million ransom paid to the kidnappers, the gang leader, who was the chief  negotiator, got N1.8 million.  Akpos Livinus, coordinator of the gang, who reportedly produced the weapons and the location in the creeks, got N1.2milion while Daniel Allen got N1 million.

Alpheus, who is cook and errand boy for the gang and hostages got N400.000, Abak, driver of the operational vehicle of the gang got N800,000, while Silva, the former driver of their victim, who also brought the kidnapping job, got N1 million.

The police source who said the suspects were arrested from different locations in Rivers and Bayelsa states, said two pump action guns were recovered from the suspects while efforts were ongoing to arrest the only fleeing member of the gang who is now at large.

