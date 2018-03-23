The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20
23rd March 2018 - Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re proud of our daughter, parents of girl held by Boko Haram
23rd March 2018 - I may write another letter, says Obasanjo
23rd March 2018 - Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99
23rd March 2018 - Buhari’s ERGP can’t lift Nigerians out of poverty –Gates
23rd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
23rd March 2018 - 2 feared killed in fresh Benue attack
22nd March 2018 - Soludo, Ogbu, Rewane to train Obiano’s cabinet members
22nd March 2018 - Just In: Obasanjo’s father-in-law, Abebe dies at 99
Home / National / IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20

IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20

— 23rd March 2018

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has halted, temporarily, the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and political office holders, to enable the Force carry out assessment of its current personnel deployment.

The IGP stated that the withdrawal would now take effect from April 20, 2018.

Idris, in a statement issued by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the decision to suspend the withdrawal by one month was taken after a meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism and Special Protection Units on Tuesday.

“The IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the states and zonal commands to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending the new date of April 20, 2018,” the statement read.

It added that the Task Force Teams set up by the IG at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the AIGs and CPs, have equally been directed by Idris to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date.

The police reiterated that “the public, political and political office holders, including VIPs and other categories of enterprises and corporate individuals and other entities, are to retain the police officers currently with them on deployment.”

The Force also said those enjoying police protection may be provided personnel at the expiration of the period, from the Special Protection Unit and asked interested persons or organisations to apply for re-validation through the CPs of the states where they are resident before April 20.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20

— 23rd March 2018

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has halted, temporarily, the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and political office holders, to enable the Force carry out assessment of its current personnel deployment. The IGP stated that the withdrawal would now take effect from April 20, 2018. Idris, in a statement…

  • Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel

    — 23rd March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the activities and legality of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on  the Recovery of Public Property. This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Kingsley Chinda, at yesterday’s plenary. Chinda, in his lead debate, said…

  • Dapchi: We’re proud of our daughter, parents of girl held by Boko Haram

    — 23rd March 2018

    •FG failed for allowing abduction –Lamido Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Chinelo Obogo Parents of Liya Sharibu, the schoolgirl still held by Boko Haram, over her refusal to convert to Islam, have said they are proud of their daughter’s courage; even in the face of threat to her life. “I’m very happy and proud that I am…

  • I may write another letter, says Obasanjo

    — 23rd March 2018

    • Says CNM now has 3m members Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he could write another letter on burning national issues.   He, however, said it could take a little while before penning such letter. “After my last letter, it will take sometime before I write another one.” Obasanjo said this at the…

  • Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99

    — 23rd March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s father in-law and former boss of the United African Company (UAC), Dr. Christopher Abebe, is dead. He died yesterday afternoon at the age of 99 in Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State during a brief illness. The late nonagenarian was the father of the late wife…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share