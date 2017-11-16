The Anambra election

That presidential question meant a lot. It’s such questions that Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibraihim Kpotun Idris, needs to hear from Mr. President so that he can understand the gravity of the poor perfor- mance of the police he is presiding over. The unbearable pain that Fulani herdsmen have inflicted on innocent Nigerians, especially the people of Benue and Plateau states, is yet to catch the attention of the IG. How do we account for the killing of over 5,000 un- armed residents of these states? lf the Presi- dent is not ready to ask the IG such a crucial question, maybe Nigerians who voted for the President to protect them should in uni- son ask the IG: “Where are the killer Fulani herdsmen?”

A follow-up to that question is, “How come Nigerians are yet to hear of the arrest and prosecution of these killer herdsmen terrorists?” Much has been displayed in the media about kidnappers. The amount of en- ergy dissipated on frequent arrest of “mush- room” kidnappers is so different from what happens with the killer herdsmen, who have since assumed a frightening dimension in their dastardly acts. I vividly remember that hours after the presidential question to for- mer lGP Jimeta, it took the police a few days to assemble a crack team under Police Com- missioner Parry Osayande to close the evil chapter of Anini and his notorious gang.

Enough of this lackadaisical attitude of the police leadership. Maybe IGP Idris should be reminded of what that office con- stitutionally entails. It is to map out strate- gies to protect every Nigerian and not to attract controversies. Unfortunately, the Nigeria Police has attracted and still attracts controversy as an award. Only recently, two