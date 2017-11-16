The Anambra election

IGP, where are the killer herdsmen?
— 16th November 2017
THESE are interesting times in security circles. This is a period when those with constitutional mandate no longer want to be held accountable. When those in authority behave as if they are above the law and the grace of those that put them their. We are at a point where leaders shift responsibility and even blame the society for their inefficiency. They are more interested in what the office attracts and are ready to do anything and go to any length to ensure that they stay put in office. President Ibrahim Babangida’s administration was almost suffocated with enraged negative commentaries about a “Robin Hood” armed robber called Lawrence Anini.
The rogue held sway as the “alternate land president,” as his activities were al- ways headline news while the people lived in awe of his majestic notoriety. It got to a point where the media ascribed a part of the country to him. The police was in slumber until the military President could no longer bear the embarrassment of the dent on his administration sharing security of the country with a notorious armed robber. At one of the Arned Forces Ruling Council meetings, Babangida openly asked the Inspector- General, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta, “IG, where is Lawrence Anini?”
That presidential question meant a lot. It’s such questions that Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibraihim Kpotun Idris, needs to hear from Mr. President so that he can understand the gravity of the poor perfor- mance of the police he is presiding over. The unbearable pain that Fulani herdsmen have inflicted on innocent Nigerians, especially the people of Benue and Plateau states, is yet to catch the attention of the IG. How do we account for the killing of over 5,000 un- armed residents of these states? lf the Presi- dent is not ready to ask the IG such a crucial question, maybe Nigerians who voted for the President to protect them should in uni- son ask the IG: “Where are the killer Fulani herdsmen?”
A follow-up to that question is, “How come Nigerians are yet to hear of the arrest and prosecution of these killer herdsmen terrorists?” Much has been displayed in the media about kidnappers. The amount of en- ergy dissipated on frequent arrest of “mush- room” kidnappers is so different from what happens with the killer herdsmen, who have since assumed a frightening dimension in their dastardly acts. I vividly remember that hours after the presidential question to for- mer lGP Jimeta, it took the police a few days to assemble a crack team under Police Com- missioner Parry Osayande to close the evil chapter of Anini and his notorious gang.
Enough of this lackadaisical attitude of the police leadership. Maybe IGP Idris should be reminded of what that office con- stitutionally entails. It is to map out strate- gies to protect every Nigerian and not to attract controversies. Unfortunately, the Nigeria Police has attracted and still attracts controversy as an award. Only recently, two
highly regarded international groups, the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace, a non-profit organisation that brings together experts, researchers and scholars concerned with security work from all over the world, after a thorough, detailed survey, had some uncomplementary verdicts about the Nige- ria Police. In releasing the 2016 report the associations rated the Nigeria Police Force as the “worst” globally in terms of its abil- ity to handle internal security challenges. One does not need any encouragement to appreciate what the report said. They sim- ply stated the obvious, what many security observers have been screaming over time.
The institution should be salvaged not the leadership. It is the directionlessness of the leadership that is the source of the institu- tional rot. The rating of the police among members of the public under this adminis- tration needs to be improved substantially. What obtains at the moment is not condu- cive for police personnel.
How does a police officer function well when the atmosphere is not conducive? Back to the question, as this piece was be- ing written, herdsmen reportedly struck in a peaceful village in Adamawa, leaving a 65 persons dead. So, the question resonates, again, “Mr. IGP, where are the killer herdsmen?”
I have always been very careful not to dabble into political commentary because my life revolves around security, except when po- litical issues have a hint of security around them, then comments are attracted. From what is playing out, I don’t see the Anam- bra election being completely peaceful. The players are not helping matters nor are the security personnel for that matter. I still don’t understand why the police would be deploy a large number of personnel and ar- mored vehicles, at the same time with other security agencies. These security agencies are going to announce a frightening num- ber of personnel and, before the people of Anambra can say their prayers, the entire state would be crowded with armed security agents occupying every inch of the state; what this means is complete intimidation of the electorate. This is undemocratic.
One would have thought that the coun- try ought to have improved on its election mannerism. Another expected action of the security personnel is to lock up the entire state by disallowing movement of vehicles
as if there is a curfew. We have witnessed how elections are rigged in Nigeria. The police may be the issue this time. From all indications, everybody, from the Presidency to political stakeholders, is interested in this election. By the way, what is at stake, if not that the ruling party at the centre wants to reenact its joker of being able to upstage an incumbent? This time around, the party has all at its beck and call, especially the security agencies. In other words, the police has be- come the focal point of the election.
One hopes their activities are not tilted to favour the party, thereby attracting public odium. However, if the ruling party plays the game the way President Goodluck Jonathan did, them more respect will be accorded to them. On the part of the police, all eyes, es- pecially the international community, are on them. Thank God the Enugu council elec- tions went smoothly, and commendation have been showered on the new police com- missioner in Enugu State for a good job. One hopes the same can be said after the November 18 election in Anambra State.
Post Views:
1
Leave a reply