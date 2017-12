Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate reorganisation of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

IGP Idris’s directive came on the heels of calls from many Nigerians for the proscription of SARS.

One of the ‘sins’ of SARS is alleged maltreatment of Nigerians.

In a statement, on Monday, the police chief also ordered the immediate investigation of alleged crimes of torture leveled against the anti-robbery squad.

The IGP said the move to reorganise the police unit is to ensure that it operates “based on international core value of policing with integrity and (to) make sure the rule of law prevails in the operations and activities of the outfit”.

Details later…