IGP seeks Buhari’s approval to recruit 155,000 in 5 years

— 22nd September 2017

….Vows to punish corrupt officers

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In an attempt to meet up with United Nations’ recommended policing ratio of 1:400, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Friday sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to recruit additional 155,000 policemen and women within the next five years.

If the approval is given, 31,000 police officers will be added annually and may address the current policing ratio of 1:600 as well as improved service delivery.

Speaking at Police College Kaduna during the passing out parade of 1,195 2016/2017 batch recruits, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who thanked President Buhari for approving the recruitment of 10,000 police officers to provide security to the people of Nigeria noted that, the need for additional staffers is of utmost importance.

IGP also warned the newly recruited officers to shun corruption vowing to deal decisively with any policeman or woman caught in any act capable of tarnishing the image of NPF.

Represented by his deputy in charge of Logistics and Supply, Maigari Dikko, the Police boss stressed that, as part of the Police efforts to make its officers operate within the limits of its creed and the provisions of other extant laws such as Police Act and regulations, has been organising capacity building training for police officers to imbue in them a culture where the rule of law is adhered to.

According to him, “let once again appeal to Mr. President to further approve the recruitment of 31,000 Police officers yearly for the next five years to make the Nigeria Police operate within the United Nations approved policing ratio of 1:400.

“Currently, the NPF is operating at a ratio of 1:600 which is far below the approved United Nations ratio”, the IGP said.

Out of the 10,000 persons recruited in 2016 to boost the workforce of Nigeria, 956 specialists comprise of cadet ASPs, inspectors and constables, have already passed out after undergone training for six months.

Currently, 767 cadet ASPs and 666 cadet inspectors are being trained and will pass out in December this year after undergoing training for a period of 12 months, IGP Idris said.

Charging the newly recruits the Police boss said, “a lot of funds and resources were expended by the National on your training.

“During the course of performing your statutory functions, you will be confronted with a lot of challenges, some friendly and others hostile. You may be faced with a situation where you are requested to bend the rules for either financial or material benefits. You should not succumb to such demands.

“The present administration and Force management team has zero tolerance on corruption and other activities that may drag the image of police into disrepute. I will not hesitate to deal decisively with any police officer found in acts which violate the laws of the land including the prosecution of such persons to serve as deterrent to others”, he warned.

