IGP renames unit, to appoint new commanders
IGP IDRIS

IGP renames unit, to appoint new commanders

— 15th August 2018

The IGP, in compliance with presidential directives, has ordered the immediate overhauling of the SARS to address complaints and allegations of human rights violations against some of the personnel of the outfit from members of the public in some parts of the country.

In the new arrangement, a new commissioner of police has been appointed as the overall head of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide. The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad previously under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID) is henceforth to operate under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja. The commissioner of police (FSARS) is answerable to the Inspector General of Police through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations.

READ ALSO: SARS: So, Wike was right

In observance of full compliance with the presidential directives, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad will be

intelligence driven and will be restricted to the prevention and detection of Armed Robbery, kidnapping and the apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences only.

New FSARS Commanders are being appointed for the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) across the country that will now exist and operate in the State and Zonal Commands under the Commissioner of Police (F-SARS) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th August 2018 at 6:44 am
    Reply

    Comedy of the vanquished enemy. The era this territory natives are deceived is over and gone forever. It is like the clubs of bandits changing names to deceive this territory natives. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Galadima

Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer

— 15th August 2018

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has presented a cheque of N5 million to Israel Zakari Galadima. The young man from Biu Local Government Area in southern part of Borno State, scored 364 marks to come first in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB). The presentation was in fulfillment of the governor’s…

  • Popoola

    Court restrains Kwara Assembly from suspending, probing APC member

    — 15th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice T. S. Umar yesterday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating Saheed Popoola. The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly, is the only lawmaker who stayed back in APC and refused to defect…

  • Mohammed Abubakar

    Bauchi senatorial by-election: Go to court if you want, Gov Abubakar tells PDP

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has dismissed allegation that All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged last Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election in the state. He challenging the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go to court if it feels strongly about it. The PDP had rejected the senatorial by-election and  accused the …

  • TINUBU

    2019 elections: How APC candidates’ll emerge – Tinubu

    — 15th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that direct primaries would be employed to pick candidates for several elective offices in the next year general election in the state. Addressing members of the party at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat on…

  • osinbajo overhauls, probes SQUAD

    Osinbajo orders overhaul of SARS

    — 15th August 2018

    • Directs probe of alleged rights violations of the squad Christopher Oji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate effect. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President),…

