The IGP, in compliance with presidential directives, has ordered the immediate overhauling of the SARS to address complaints and allegations of human rights violations against some of the personnel of the outfit from members of the public in some parts of the country.

In the new arrangement, a new commissioner of police has been appointed as the overall head of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide. The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad previously under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID) is henceforth to operate under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja. The commissioner of police (FSARS) is answerable to the Inspector General of Police through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations.