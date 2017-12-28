The Sun News
IGP parades 30 suspected robbers, kidnappers in Abuja

— 28th December 2017

By Henry Umahi

The implementation of security arrangement directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, for the yuletide period and beyond has been yielding positive results.
In a statement, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said that 30 suspected criminals have been nabbed in connection with various crimes.
“In order to add new impetus to the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in Kogi State, the police boss deployed the IGP Intelligence Response Team to collaborate with the personnel of Kogi State Command to expand the operation and ensure the arrest of all the suspects involved in various kidnap cases in Kogi State. The IGP mandated the joint team to root out kidnappers in Kogi State and the contiguous states such Edo, Benue, Kwara, Enugu and FCT.
“The IGP-IRT and Kogi State Police Command, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to clamp down on highway robbers and kidnappers have arrested the gang responsible for the kidnapping and killing of a Portuguese expatriate attached to Dangote Group and two mobile policemen attached to him in Kogi State.”
He said that the suspects were apprehended in their various hideouts in the forest and other locations along the Abuja-Lokoja-kabba highways. According to him, “the suspects arrested confessed to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnappings/armed robberies attacks on innocent travellers on the Kogi-Kabaja roads, including some high profile kidnap for ransom in Edo, Delta, Oyo and Ogun states.
“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation.”
Moshood added that the following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: Eleven AK47 riffles, two Beretta English pistol, two revolver pistol, 334 7.56mm AK47 ammunitions, six rounds 9mm Beretta ammunition, one locally made revolver gun, two locally made pistol, 54 rustled cattle and pairs of suspected fake military uniforms.

