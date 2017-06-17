IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

By CHIOMA IGBOKWE

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.

Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.

According to our source, 35 operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved.

In a memo with the list of some of the beneficiaries sighted by Saturday Sun reporter, which was signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.

Excited, some of the beneficiaries especially the rank file who could not hold back their excitement promised to work harder.