The Sun News
Latest
17th June 2017 - IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans
17th June 2017 - Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education
17th June 2017 - We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders
17th June 2017 - Igbo group rejects Osinbajo’s proposed parley with S/East, Northern leaders
17th June 2017 - Leadership crisis: Obi, Ohakim disagree
17th June 2017 - Kidnappers threaten to kill abducted Lagos students
17th June 2017 - Lawyer sues FG over replacement of PenCom DG
17th June 2017 - Ekiti: Oni and Fayemi can’t win in 2018 – Fayose
17th June 2017 - Ajimobi flags off N70bn Ibadan Circular Road construction
17th June 2017 - I’m still APGA leader –Obiano
Home / National / IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

— 17th June 2017

By CHIOMA IGBOKWE

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.
Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.
According to our source, 35 operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved.
In a memo with the list of some of the beneficiaries sighted by Saturday Sun reporter, which was signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.
Excited, some of the beneficiaries especially the rank file who could not hold back their excitement promised to work harder.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

— 17th June 2017

By CHIOMA IGBOKWE The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans. Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his…

Share

  • Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education

    — 17th June 2017

    The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has urged the need by government and all relevant organisations to accord sound education the prime place. She identified investment in education as one of the major requirements for the development of the economy. Mrs. Akeredolu spoke recently during the flag-off of the bursary and scholarship…

    Share

  • We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders

    — 17th June 2017

    By Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has said that the north would give the peace move initiated by the Federal Government to resolve the face-off between the region and the South East over the quit notice issued Igbo a chance. The NEF spokesman said the north would…

    Share

  • Igbo group rejects Osinbajo’s proposed parley with S/East, Northern leaders

    — 17th June 2017

    By Tunde Thomas The planned peace parley between political leaders from the South-Eastern part of the country, and their counterparts from the North with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo scheduled to take place in Abuja next Thursday has been described as a charade that will not achieve the desired objective. Making this submission in…

    Share

  • Leadership crisis: Obi, Ohakim disagree

    — 17th June 2017

    The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has traced the problem of Nigeria to both the leaders and the followers. Obi was speaking during the presentation of the keynote address at the 5th Prof. Celestine Onwuliri Memorial lecture at Chris VI Hotel at Ahiara, Imo State, yesterday. Obi said that the leaders of…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share