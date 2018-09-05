The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, ordered the detention and probe of the four policemen that carried out the raid. Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja Police yesterday raided the Abuja home of Ijaw leader and elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark over alleged stockpiling of arms. READ ALSO: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja However, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and probe of the four policemen that carried out the raid.

The raid, which was carried out by six armed policemen from the “Tactical Squad” of the Inspector-General of Police, lasted about two hours. One of Clark’s sons, David, confirmed the development to Daily Sun on phone. He said, “Policemen came with a search warrant to search the house that he was stockpiling arms; there is nothing like that. So they have been searching the whole house, they just left now. They searched for about two hours.

They came at 1pm and left at 3 p.m., about six of them. After they finished searching they left. The boys that came appeared worried that they did not see any reason why they should search the house.” The president of the Ijaw Youth Council, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, also confirmed the development to Daily Sun in phone. According to him, “Nigeria is gradually caving in to anarchy.” He said, “I have just been informed by Pa Clark that policemen from Tactical Squad invaded his house. They said they had information on good authority that Pa Clark was stockpiling arms. That is what is happening in Abuja and I am in touch with Pa Clark.”