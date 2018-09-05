– The Sun News
IGP orders detention of 4 cops who raided Clark's home

IGP orders detention of 4 cops who raided Clark’s home

— 5th September 2018

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, ordered the detention and probe of the four policemen that carried out the raid.

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Police yesterday raided the Abuja home of Ijaw leader and elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark over alleged stockpiling of arms.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and probe of the four policemen that carried out the raid.

The raid, which was carried out by six armed policemen from the “Tactical Squad” of the Inspector-General of Police, lasted about two hours.

One of Clark’s sons, David, confirmed the development to Daily Sun on phone. He said, “Policemen came with a search warrant to search the house that he was stockpiling arms; there is nothing like that. So they have been searching the whole house, they just left now. They searched for about two hours.

They came at 1pm and left at 3 p.m., about six of them. After they finished searching they left. The boys that came appeared worried that they did not see any reason why they should search the house.”

The president of the Ijaw Youth Council, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, also confirmed the development to Daily Sun in phone. According to him, “Nigeria is gradually caving in to anarchy.”

He said, “I have just been informed by Pa Clark that policemen from Tactical Squad invaded his house. They said they had information on good authority that Pa Clark was stockpiling arms. That is what is happening in Abuja and I am in touch with Pa Clark.”

However, in its reaction, the police have denied raiding Clark’s home.

Force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, warned that “the force will not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that can run contrary to the rule of law. The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a report credited to a newspaper that the police raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“The force wishes to categorically state that the Inspector-General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, as claimed by the writer of the story.

“Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the detention and investigation of the four police personnel and the informant involved. The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public.

“Notwithstanding, the fact is that, on a daily basis, the Nigeria Police Force across the country receives information from members of the public, which is promptly used to prevent and detect crimes and criminality; the force will not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that can run contrary to the rule of law.”

