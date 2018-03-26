The Sun News
…IGP okays marine base for Edo

…IGP okays marine base for Edo

— 26th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has approved a Marine Police base for Edo State.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this at  the weekend, when the Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area, Destiny Enabulele, visited him to solicit his help in boosting security in the local government area.

Enabulele, who expressed discomfort with the development, noted that the situation has been so bad that banks, which formerly operated at Iguobazuwa, the administrative headquarters of the council, closed shops, due to incessant robbery attacks.

“We want to reside in that community. That was the marching order Governor Godwin Obaseki gave us; but, we are afraid we can be kidnapped.

“We want to work, that is why we are here for you to assist us, by providing sustained and formidable presence of security operatives at Iguobazuwa. That will help to reawaken and grow economic activities of the local government that has gone comatose,” he said.

In his response, Kokumo said: “Our duty is to provide security for lives and property. That, we will not fail to do. I want to assure you that we will do all within our capacity to ensure businesses thrive in that local government.

“The problem we have there (Ovia South West) is that we have crime and criminals on land, we have crime and criminals in the waters.

“On my arrival here, I discovered that Edo state does not have Marine Police, and I considered that as not healthy enough. But I’m glad to tell you that the IGP has approved Marine Police for the state.”

