The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri
21st March 2018 - IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen
21st March 2018 - RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets
21st March 2018 - JAMB: Mixed reactions trail release of 2018 UTME results
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Released Dapchi Girls moved to Maiduguri en route to Abuja
21st March 2018 - APC masterminded kidnap, release of Dapchi Girls: PDP official claims
21st March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Tony Elumelu at 55
21st March 2018 - Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students
21st March 2018 - Kogi INEC fixes April 28 to begin Dino Melaye’s recall process
21st March 2018 - UBTH seeks partnership with UNIBEN for effective health delivery
Home / National / IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen

IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen

— 21st March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There are indications that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, to dislodge suspected herdsmen who had held three communities hostage in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had, last week, raised the alarm that three communities in Uwheru clan, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, were under siege by suspected herdsmen who created a parralel government by forcing farmers to pay levies before accessing their farms.

Fielding questions from journalists, on Wednesday, in Asaba, Governor Okowa said the police commissioner had taken the message to the IGP, adding something was being done which will not be of public knowledge at the moment.

The governor also expressed concern over the sensitive nature of the menace, confirming that the issue had reached the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, for consideration.

“Some decisions had been taken on the matter by the IGP and at state security council meeting which I cannot possibly disclose because of its security nature. It is a very pathetic situation when the President-General of Uwheru spoke on the fact that they pay herdsmen before they can enter their farms,” he said.

He explained that the affected communities had been under siege for years, urging the committee, headed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on National Food Security, to be proactive to prevent the country from food shortage.

“If we must continue with agriculture, we must address the threat posed by the herdsmen. If not for the intervention by the Delta State Peace Building and Advisory Council, their issue and the inter-communal disputes, would have assumed a dangerous dimension in the state,” Okowa added.

He said the state is awaiting policy direction that can help curb herdsmen killings, maiming, rape and extortion, and end their incessant clash with farmers, from the Federal Government.

On the age long Ogbe-Ijaw/Aladja inter communal crisis that has claimed several lives, the governor said his administration was on the verge of implementing the recommendations of the five-man panel led by Prof. Abednego Ekoko.

According to him, government would implement the recommendation to divide the disputed land between the warring communities, adding that it will not be proper for government to take over the land as it will deprive indigenes of the communities of the means of livelihood.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st March 2018 at 5:06 pm
    Reply

    Do not succumb to the enemy’s cheap tricks, do not be deceived by the enemy- the so-called military, police etc., are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. They killed you in the dark as so-called herdsmen and came in the day as rescue angels, is cheap comedy of illiterate coward fools. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native lan- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri

— 21st March 2018

The recently released Dapchi Girls have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The 105 girls, who were freed by their terrorist abductors Boko Haram earlier today, were driven in a convoy of military vehicles and mini buses, arriving at the 79 Composite Group of the Nigerian Air Force at about 5:16 PM Wednesday evening. The…

  • IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba There are indications that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, to dislodge suspected herdsmen who had held three communities hostage in the state. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had, last week, raised the alarm that three communities in…

  • RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets

    — 21st March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Following proposals in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) that the Federal Government reduced its equity in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Federation’s Joint Venture oil and gas assets, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has warned against such moves, saying it could be injurious to the…

  • JAMB: Mixed reactions trail release of 2018 UTME results

    — 21st March 2018

    NAN Some candidates of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) have reacted to the results released by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday. The candidates spoke in separate interviews on Wednesday in Abuja. Recalled that the board initially released the first batch of results in the first week of the examination and…

  • JUST IN: Released Dapchi Girls moved to Maiduguri en route to Abuja

    — 21st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The school girls just released by Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State, have been moved to Maiduguri on their way to Abuja, military sources say. They were transported in a fleet of vehicles, including mini buses and two 56 seater buses, with military escorts conveying them. The girls, numbering 76, had undergone…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share