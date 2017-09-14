IGP launches bail-is-free campaign

By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria police high command has escalated its ‘bail is free’ campaign across the country.

Relaunching the crusade in Minna, Niger State capital, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the fight against money-for-bail was born out of his desire to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to be more accountable.

He noted that the declarations were already manifesting and being accomplished.

According to the police boss, who was represented by the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, in furtherance of the objectives, the IGP and police management team have embarked on aggressive community and people-oriented engagements to bring the Nigeria Police Force closer to the people so as to ensure effective service delivery to all Nigerians.

“The Eminent Persons’ Forum, which is a platform to strengthen the community policing strategies of the force to tackle ethnic, religious and communal disputes and crisis that have bedeviled some parts of the country, was launched throughout the 36 states of the nation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and it has been achieving the desired results.

“To accomplish the tasks of stimulating positive conducts of the entire personnel of the force towards the fulfillment of the focus, missions and agenda of the IGP and management team, the ‘creed’ for the force was fashioned out to be the watchword and guiding principles for all officers and men in carrying out their duties and in the discharge of their day-to-day official responsibilities.

“The IGP and management team pay special attention to issues of corruption allegations, especially as they concern bail of suspects in police custody.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the launch of Bail is Free campaign in all the 36 states of the country and the FCT, starting today from Niger State Police Command, ‘B’ Division, in Minna.

“Traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, opinion leaders, marketmen and women associations, youths leaders and groups and critical stakeholders in communities, towns and cities are implored to support this campaign.

“They are to report to the nearest police station the conduct of any police officer, investigating police officer or any other officer that asks for money or pecuniary benefit before, during or after bail is granted to the Divisional Police Officers, Area Commanders, the command public relations officers, Commissioner of Police or to the Force Public Relations Officer, through the following phone numbers: 07056792065, 08088450152, email: [email protected]; police website: www.npf.gov.ng.

“The people are encouraged to paste the sticker “BAIL IS FREE” on their vehicles, conspicuous locations and public centres to assist the Nigeria Police Force to spread this campaign.”