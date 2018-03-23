The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen
23rd March 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity
23rd March 2018 - President Putin plans Sudan visit
23rd March 2018 - Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral
23rd March 2018 - Yeni Kuti, lover, Theo Lawson, spotted at Bogobiri
23rd March 2018 - D’banj, Don Jazzy set to recreate good old Mo’ Hits’ days
23rd March 2018 - We trained 100 actors in preparation for our new movie – comedian MOG
23rd March 2018 - Becoming music star not tea party -Omonla
23rd March 2018 - 2Face, Wizkid rally DJ Spinall, Efya for Gidi Fest
Home / Cover / National / IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

— 23rd March 2018

NAN

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended, by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country.

The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

The meeting was held on 20 March. But a day before the earlier announcement, Idris also had met with state police commissioners and assistant inspectors-general at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

“IGP Idris has graciously shifted the enforcement/implementation of the withdrawal of Police Officers attached to Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals throughout the country as earlier directed”, said Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesman.

“The withdrawal will now take effect from the 20th of April, 2018. This is to enable the Force carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.

Moshood also said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations of the Force has been mandated by the Inspector General of Police to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the States and Zonal Commands across the country to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending the new date of 20th of April, 2018.

“The Task Force Teams set up by the IGP at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioner of Police at the Zonal and State Commands have equally been directed by the Inspector-General of Police to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date.

“For avoidance of doubt, members of the Public, Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the Police Officers currently with them on deployment. They may be provided after the expiration of the period, if found worthy from the Special Protection Unit of the Force but should apply for re-validation through the Commissioner of Police of the State they are domiciled before the expiration of the new date of April 20, 2018.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering”, Moshood said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

— 23rd March 2018

NAN The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended, by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country. The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection…

  • Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion

    — 23rd March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Residents of Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State, on Thursday, accused the army operatives of the Exercise Ayem A Kpatuma (cat race) of brutality, bias and extortion in their communities. Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council, Mr. Rimamsikwe Karma, told journalists that the operation was causing more harm than…

  • Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity

    — 23rd March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The European Union has called for the release of the remaining girls of Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, still in the custody of Boko Haram. The EU expressed condolences to the families and friends of the girls that lost their lives. The EU, in a statement by Catherine Ray,…

  • Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral

    — 23rd March 2018

    Two aides to Communications Minister Adebayo Shorty were sacked as a result of a memo addressed to him demanding payment of their emoluments. The memo, since gone viral on social media, also mentioned disclosure of the Minister’s sudden wealth. Their firings and disclaimer were contained in a statement by Deputy Director of Press in the…

  • 43% of Nigerians lack access to water -FG 

    — 23rd March 2018

    World Water Day: FG queries absent directors, others  Okwe Obi, Abuja  As Nigeria joins the rest of world to celebrate World Water Day, the Federal Government has said over 43% of its citizens lack access to good water despite the accomplishment and the enormous opportunities present in the water sector in terms of abundant freshwater,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share