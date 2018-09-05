IGP Idris apologises to Clark over police raid

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has apologised to elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, over what is called an ‘unauthorised’ raid on his residence that carried out by some policemen.

The policemen were said to have searched Clark’s Asokoro residence for arms and ammunition for about two hours. It was said that nothing incriminating was found in Clark’s residence.

A team led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Habila Joshak, was dispatched by the police chief to visit Clark, on Tuesday night, and apologised to the octogenarian on behalf of the police boss.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement insisted that Idris was not aware of the Tuesday raid on Clark’s residence by the policemen who were said to have been detained over the unauthorized search.

It said, “The IGP did not authorise the search and has therefore sent a delegation of senior police officers led by DIG Joshak Habila along with some Commissioners of Police who visited Chief Edwin Clark and apologised on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force and the IGP for the misconduct of the said police personnel and the attendant embarrassment the search has caused to the elder statesman and his family.

READ ALSO: ANAN, UNIZIK sign MoU on Accountancy Research Centre

“The delegation was received by Chief Edwin Clark and the apology was accepted by him.”

Moshood explained that the IG had ordered a probe of the four policemen involved in the raid, adding that they would be tried in accordance with the Force Disciplinary Procedures before appropriate punishments are meted out to them.

“The IGP has directed the immediate parade of the informant on Wednesday (Today) in the presence of the press and the public, before his prompt arraignment and prosecution in court,” he added.