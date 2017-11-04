IGP Ibrahim Idris, please do something about this

One of your men currently serving in Makurdi, Benue State capital, whose name I don’t want to mention for now has been robbing people, collecting their money, handsets, laptops and many more. I am aware that many policemen in the country have been accused of robbery, some have been caught while robbing and they were sacked and punished. Let me say that some people serving as police officers in this country shouldn’t have been recruited into the police force in the first place and the officer I am reporting here is a good example of a person that shouldn’t have been brought into the police force to tarnish the entire image of the force.

I have been overlooking the evil activities of this officer, not because I am afraid of him but because of his innocent wife and the kids, who don’t even know the kind of person they have as a father but his unbecoming activities have reached a stage that I cannot overlook anymore.

Nevertheless, I have taken my time to research about the officer in question and I was shocked after knowing that the same officer had been known as a criminal before he even joined the police force. His elder sister, who once lectured in Benue State University but has since relocated to the United Kingdom, was the one that did everything possible to ensure the recruitment of this criminal into the Police Force. One may think that I am implicating myself for saying this but I am not because I have all the proofs.

Notwithstanding, you may be surprised to know that the officer in question has been arrested for robbery several times by other policemen but his sister who lives abroad has been intervening to ensure that her brother remains in the police force. It may interest you to know that anytime police intend going to search the house of this officer, his friend, who is also a police officer always goes to the officer’s house and carries everything that can implicate him during the search to another place and hide them there.

I once reported an issue in Sunday Sun Newspaper, which the officer in question was involved. He was the cause of an incident that necessitated the unlawful arrest and imprisonment of a woman with her five-month baby at B Division Police Station in Makurdi.

Let me at this point accuse and blame some high-ranking police officers in Makurdi for allowing his sister to compromise them. The officer in question is supposed to have been sacked from police force but some of the superiors in the force have been protecting him because of the bribes they have been collecting from his sister. I cannot say and explain everything here but if the Inspector General of Police and any other concerned authority wants to hear more from me, such should invite me to come over and I shall happily honour the invitation.

► Awunah, Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja.

08179289948, [email protected]