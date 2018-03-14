The Sun News
Home / National / IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

— 14th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer of the nation.

Also, the party noted that the several reports of killings by herdsmen and Boko Haram showed that the present administration lacks the power to win the war against insecurity in the country.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state,  Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, on Wednesday, while receiving some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the PDP through Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI).

Nwanosike said that if the police boss could flout President Buhari’s ordfer, it meant that the president does not have control of the security chiefs.

The PDP spokesman urged the president to stop playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians, adding that there was need for him to be up and doing in the area of security.

He said: “If the IG of police disobeyed the order of the president to relocate to Benue State and the president has not done anything, it means that he (Buhari) has started losing charge of the security chiefs.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the nation, he ought to be in charge. Buhari should take the lives of Nigerians seriously because that is what he swore the day he took oath of office.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not qualified to be in office, if he cannot control the Inspector General of Police. He asked the IGP to relocate to Benue State, but he refused.  It shows that he (Buhari ) is not in charge.

“Everyday we hear herdsmen killing innocent people and we have heard that the school girls kidnapped in Dapchi are still in the hands of their abductors.  It means the president is not serious with the security of lives and property. He should take the lives of Nigerians seriously”,  Nwanosike noted.

He, however, urged Nigerians to vote out the APC-led Federal Government for its failure to fulfill their campaign promises in 2015.

