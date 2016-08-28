The Sun News
Jack-23-2

Ighalo’s Watford falls to Arsenal

— 28th August 2016

.Moses scores for Chelsea

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria  international, Victor Moses scored his first league goal of the season in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over newly promoted side  Burnley  at the  Stamford Bridge yesterday.
Moses who came in as a substitute in the second half  to Willian finished off a cross from Pedro  in the 89th minute to  help Chelsea continue her perfect start to the English Premier League under new manger Antonio Conte.
This is Moses’s first goal for Chelsea since November 2012 and the victory sees Chelsea at the top of the table with nine points from three games.
Elsewhere at Watford, two Nigerian internationals, Odion Ighalo and debutant Isaac Success fell  1-3 to the rampaging force of Arsenal at the Vicarage Road.
The Gunners earned their first victory of the season thanks to the striking forces of Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
Cazorla’s penalty strike in the ninth minute and man of the match Sanchez’s 40th minute  close range effort with Ozil’s 45th minute bullet header made it three for Arsenal before  half time . Substitute Roberto Pereyra  pulled one back  for the Hornets on his debut but it proved to be only a consolation for the hosts.
Walter Mazzarri’s side put in a much-improved performance after the break but the Italian was made to wait for his first win as Watford manager.
Both sides had suffered one defeat and a draw from their previous league opening matches. Champions Leicester City featuring  Ahmed Musa as a 75th minute substitute  also recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 home win over Swansea City.
Meanwhile,  Marcus Rashford struck in stoppage time to hand Manchester United all three points against Hull City.

 

