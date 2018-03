Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai striker, Odion Jude Ighalo is adamant that the team must do more, despite beating European giants Poland in a friendly played on Friday night.

The former Watford striker who spoke to AOIFootball.com exclusively after the game said he was happy with the result and hopes the team keeps the momentum ahead of the World Cup.

“It was a good game for the whole team; we are happy we were able to win against all odds and this will help boost our confidence going forward.

“But despite the win, I feel we still need to do better and concentrate more so we don’t get caught unawares,” Ighalo said.

The China-based striker further said that the team will not approach the Serbia game with over-confidence, but will rather use it as an opportunity to keep getting better and playing collectively.