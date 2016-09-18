Ighalo set to compound Mourinho’s woes

Odion Ighalo who last weekend ended his EPL goal drought is set to fire again on all cylinders for Watford as they play host to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Mourinho who is still writhing in the pains of his last weekend derby loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford may not find things easy at the Vicarage Road Stadium against a Watford side that are desperate for a home win.Watford come into this game full of confidence after coming back from 2-0 down to beat West Ham United 4-2 last weekend. The victory lifted the Hornets up to mid-table, after an opening day draw with Southampton and subsequent home defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea meant they had begun the season with just one point from a possible nine.Meanwhile, United kicked off their campaign with typical Mourinho-like efficiency, winning each of their opening three games. Saturday’s home defeat to Manchester City and Thursday night’s Europa League humbling at the hands of Feyenoord show that there is still work ahead for the Portuguese boss, but it is remains United’s best start to a Premier League season for four years.

Don’t expect Watford to make any changes on the back of their exploits last weekend. New signing Roberto Pereyra looked the part in central midfield and alongside Valon Behrami, and the in-form Etienne Capoue, will be tasked with nullifying with the threat of Paul Pogba.

Although Jose Mourinho opted to make a number of changes against Feyenoord, the line-up for this one is likely to closely resemble that of last weekend. However, Jesse Lingard could make way for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford on the left, whilst fitness worries over Luke Shaw mean that Marcos Rojo may be given a chance at left-back.