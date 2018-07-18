– The Sun News
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Ighalo scores as Chinese Super League resumes
Odion Ighalo

Ighalo scores as Chinese Super League resumes

— 18th July 2018

Odion Ighalo tallied his eighth goal of the season in Changchun Yatai’s 2-1 road win over Chongqing Lifan on game week 12 in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday, July 17.

The Chinese League had been on a two-month break as a result of the 2018 World Cup and resumed today with four matches played.

The home team took the lead through Seba in the sixth minute and their one-goal advantage lasted only thirteen minutes, with Ighalo volleying the ball into the back of the net.

An own goal from Yongzhe Cui put Changchun Yatai ahead in the 54th minute, which eventually earned them, their fourth win of the season.

Odion Ighalo had at least two chances to score in the second half, the goalkeeper parried his shot before Changchun Yatai grabbed their winner and his lob went wide on 71 minutes.

The former Watford man was involved in all the matches contested by Nigeria at the World Cup, starting against Croatia, while coming off the bench against Iceland and Argentina.

