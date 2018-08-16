Former Watford star, Odion Ighalo is chasing the Chinese Super League Golden Boot prize at the end of the 2018 season, with the Nigeria international netting a brace in Changchun Yatai’s 3-1 win at Beijing Renhe on Wednesday.

In doing so, the ex-Flying Eagles captain is now the second leading marksman in China with 14 goals, two behind the top scorer, Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG.

Moukandjo on three minutes gave the home team the lead at the Beijing Fengtai Stadium before Zhou Dadi leveled up the tie in the 17th minute.

Ighalo made it 2-1 in the 25th minute and made sure the three points were secured when he converted a penalty kick with six minutes remaining.

With 12 rounds to be played in the Super League, Ighalo needs to score three more goals to equal his best tally in a single season, 17, which he set during the 2014-2015 season at Watford.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain Obi Mikel is clearly out of favour at Tianjin Teda as he was left out of their 18-man squad for the derby against Tianjin Quanjian, despite returning to full fitness after a knee injury.

Because of the foreign quota rule, manager Uli Stielike picked Ghanaian Acheampong, Brazilian Johnathan and the German Bastians as the three foreigners in the squad.