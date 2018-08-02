– The Sun News
ODION

Ighalo fires season's 11th goal

2nd August 2018

Odion Ighalo scored a brace for Changchun Yatai to beat Dalian Yifang 3-0 and he is now just four goals short of his 15-goal haul from last season.

The former Watford striker is now joint second leading scorer in the Super League with 11 goals, two goals behind top scorer Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG.

READ ALSO NFF crisis: Court adjourns Pinnick, Giwa case

Ighalo was on target from the penalty spot in the 10th and 39th minutes for his club to halt a two-game losing run.

He has scored three goals since the World Cup in Russia.

Changchun Yatai are now 12th on the 16-team table with 17 points from 15 games.

