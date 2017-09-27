The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Igede people roll out drums in Onitsha to celebrate new yam festival
27th September 2017 - Rights groups hold rally in Enugu, sue for peace
27th September 2017 - Imo women fete Okorocha at birthday
27th September 2017 - Eha-Amufu royal fathers task college governing council on development
27th September 2017 - Capital city of darkness
27th September 2017 - Raunchy affairs for Kuje prison inmates
27th September 2017 - Life of ‘Mayshayi’ in Abuja  
27th September 2017 - Water scarcity: Painful tales of Kabusa, Dogondaga residents
27th September 2017 - How crippled men control traffic in Abuja
27th September 2017 - Biafra: We’re wiser now –Umahi
Home / oriental news / Igede people roll out drums in Onitsha to celebrate new yam festival

Igede people roll out drums in Onitsha to celebrate new yam festival

— 27th September 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Igede Community in Onitsha and Asaba recently jointly celebrated the new yam festival where they called for peaceful co-existence between the Igbo and the Igede people.

Igede is a community in Benue State that shares some common cultural activities with the Igbo.

The Igede National Day which was held at the Onitsha Military Cantonment was used to mark the new yam festival in Igede land by its sons and daughters living in Onitsha and Asaba, who came together to showcase their cultural heritage.

The immediate past President-General of Igede Development Association, Onitsha/ Asaba branch and the Ad’Uwokwu, District,  Igede, Benue State, Chief Patrick Akobo, while speaking at the event called for more cooperation between the Igede residents in Anambra and Delta states and the Igbo people in the states.

He noted that Igede people and the Igbo have a lot of similarities in their cultures, tradition and even their names, which he said sound  alike, urging the Igbo and the Igedes to continue to come together in building the state and Nigeria in general.

“If you see an Igede man with an Igbo man you may hardly differentiate between them except they tell you, and the interesting thing is that most of us speak Igbo fluently and are very conversant and at home with Igbo culture because of the level of our relationship with our Igbo brothers.

“We want to appeal to our Igbo brothers to continue to give us the co-operation they have been according us, so that together we will move Igbo, Igede land and Nigeria forward. It will interest you to know that culturally, traditionally, and in resemblance, it is difficult to differentiate the Igbo man or woman from their Igede counterpart.

“Our people in Anambra and Delta states have been very industrious, very hard working and we have relentless commitment in building the states and the country in general,” he said.

He disclosed that their people have been advised strongly not to involve in any crime, saying that was why you could hardly get any Igede man involved in any criminal activity in Anambra and Delta states,  nsisting that they do not have any criminal record as far as the states are concerned.

“We have code of conduct for our people called ‘Ten Commandments of the 12 Disciples’ our parents gave to us; before we leave our homes

our parents will tell us to carry it along like the Bible and you must

not go outside that Ten Commandments. So, we work with the fear that has been installed in us by our fore fathers, that is why it is very hard for an Igede man or woman to steal somebody’s property, very difficult and get away with it.

“We believe in the strength that God has given us to work and do something meaningful for ourselves and to the society, we are God-fearing, we have what we call 12 disciples and the only things from the Scripture – the Bible are what we believe.

“If the Igede man does not have money to feed himself, he will come to you not to beg for food, but to tell you please, I want to work for you so you can pay me, and that is why if you go to shoe site in Onitsha today, Igede people are 40 per cent of the people manufacturing shoe at the site.

“If you go to Onitsha Main Market, the tailoring section more than 50 per cent of Igede youths are dominating that section, we believe in hard work and committed to whatever good thing we are doing to earn a decent living, we believe in honesty in everything and that with unity, Nigeria will move forward, we have been in Anambra State and we co-operate well with the Igbo because we have almost the same name and culture.

“As you can see, we have just done our new yam festival today and one of the greatest things that happened today is the agreement for cordial relationship with our Igbo brothers and sisters who we have been living harmoniously with over the years.

“Another thing is the appreciation of our Idoma brothers, the youths of Idoma have in their unbelievably and heartwarming gesture unanimously agreed that the Senate seat being currently occupied by one of their own and our Idoma brother, Senator David Mark should go to Igede in 2019.

“We are commending them for their understanding and appealing to the incumbent Senator representing Zone C Senatorial Zone in Benue State, Chief David Mark to agree with the vision and the decision of the youths of Idoma by allowing the Igede person to succeed him.

“Igede people are the third largest tribe in Benue State, which is made up three major tribes, the Tiv, Idoma and Igede and, in fact, when you talk about the food basket of Nigeria, it is Benue State, that is the food basket of Nigeria.

“It is Igede people that are making it happen in agriculture, they are the people behind the scene producing the food that the state uses to boast of being the food basket of Nigeria, we believe in farming and education, the two things that make Igede tick in the country.”

Chief Akobo thanked the youths of Idoma for unanimously agreing that an Igede man would succeed Senator Mark in 2019.

“We have asked our elders to liaise with the Idoma elders, now the youths have agreed, we believe that everything has to do with lobby, let them see them and agree so we can move ahead; the same way our Tiv brothers should allow the governorship position to go to Zone C to our Idoma brothers.

“The seat of the governor should go to Idoma, while the Senate for Zone C should go to Igede person that is how we want political positions to be shared. We believe that our Tiv brothers will relinquish the governorship seat to our Idoma brothers.”

In his remarks, the leader of the Idoma people in Anambra State, Elder Friday Edor said he was happy to be part of celebration and expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the Igede people in Anambra and Delta states, as well as the Idoma.

He promised that they would continue to encourage the relationship,v adding that next year they would mobilize support for each other in their activities.

“We urge people at home to collaborate with each other for more development in the state.

“We will do our best to promote our culture, we have come to join our Igede brothers today in their celebration, and we have learnt a lot and we will go home and replicate same in our own culture and ask for assistance where necessary from our Igede brother.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Biafra: We’re wiser now –Umahi

— 27th September 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, in this interview, spoke on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Operation Python Dance among other issues. Given what transpired in the North East, especially on how Boko Haram got radicalized and…

  • Katsina not getting special favours –Masari

    — 27th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said the state was not receiving special favours because President Muhammadu Buhari was from the state. According to him, unlike past administrations where indigenes of a particular state were above the law and reckless because the president was from their state, Buhari’s disposition does…

  • Side effects of mobile phones on teenagers

    — 27th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Is your teen insisting for a mobile phone for his birthday? Or are you considering of giving a mobile phone to your teen for security purposes? That’s a sound decision, but have you ever thought about the adverse effects of mobile phones on teenagers and young people? If no, then…

  • FG to leverage on e_governance platform – Shittu

    — 27th September 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye The Minister of Communications,  Adebayo Shittu  said plans are underway to expand the number of data centres in the country for a digital  presence. The platform, apart from consolidating existing government ICT infrastructure, also enables MDAs to exchange data in a seamless manner while allowing each other to remain independent and…

  • ‘Innovation, tech key to growing sustainable economy’

    — 27th September 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye At the just concluded 2017 edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit with the theme: ‘Transforming Nigeria’s Economy through Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’,  experts through a communique agreed sailent points which include the fact that technology, innovation and entrepreneurship are key to a sustainable economy. The event was organised by Emerging Media,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share