The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara
13th June 2017 - Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute
13th June 2017 - Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha
13th June 2017 - Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash
13th June 2017 - Spain: Parliament debates no-confidence motion against PM
13th June 2017 - Nigerians’ ignorance of modern slavery menace worries NAPTIP DG
13th June 2017 - Fix oil sector to cut FOREX demand: Okuroumu
13th June 2017 - When Belt and Road Forum ushered in new economic order
13th June 2017 - Iraq displaced hit by food poisoning in camp near Mosul
13th June 2017 - BREAKING: Melaye calls for state of emergency in Kogi
Home / Cover / National / Politics / Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha

Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha

— 13th June 2017

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has advised Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from agitating for secession, saying the Igbos were not ready for another civil war.

Okorocha gave the advice at a news briefing at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday.

He also urged the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other Nigerians in diaspora, drumming support for the actualisation of Biafra, to stop.

Okorocha called on Igbo youths to calm down and redirect their agitation toward the actualisation of economic advancement of Igbos rather than asking for a new sovereign nation.

On the recent sit-at-home ordered by IPOB and MASSOB, he said the exercise succeeded because the people, especially traders wanted to avoid trouble.

He described the statement by the Arewa youths directing Igbos to leave the North as “nonsensical and inciting’’.

The governor said that Igbos were peaceful people, who had come a long way in contributing to the economic development of the country, adding that no other ethnic group had contributed as much.

He called for reorientation of youths to repair the broken political relations between the North and the East and end the existing hatred and division between them.

“We have failed as leaders hence the campaign of hate for one another; we need to take responsibility and end it.

“We need to rise and take steps to end it and get rid of the inherent hatred and division we inherited from the colonial masters,” he said.

Okorocha also said that agitation over the leadership of the country by the different geo-political zones in the country was an ill-wind which had not done something good to the country.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to guard against hatred and unite to fix broken relationships.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Whistle-blower law critical to anti-corruption war – Dogara

— 13th June 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that the National Assembly’s commitment to the timely passage of the Whistle-Blower Protection  Bill. Dogara, who declared open a workshop  by  House Committee on Financial Crimes and members of Civil Society on the whistle-blowing bill, stressed the importance of supporting the…

Share

  • Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The  Movement  for the Actualisation  of the Sovereign  State of Biafra (MASSOB)  has  sought the support of  the  Northern Elders Forum to  end  what it called the imminent collapse of  peaceful co-existence in  Nigeria,  following  recent  quit notice issued to Igbo’s to leave Northern states by  Coalition of Arewa Youth. The…

    Share

  • Igbo not ready for another civil war – Okorocha

    — 13th June 2017

    Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has advised Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from agitating for secession, saying the Igbos were not ready for another civil war. Okorocha gave the advice at a news briefing at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday. He also urged the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of…

    Share

  • Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Molly Kilete. Abuja The Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, constituted a high-profile committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police, at Calabar, Cross Rivers State. The committee is to, among others, unravel the remote and immediate cause of the  unfortunate clash that resulted to the death of three…

    Share

  • Spain: Parliament debates no-confidence motion against PM

    — 13th June 2017

    Spain’s parliament on Tuesday started debate on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after corruption scandals linked to his ruling People’s Party. The motion, filed by anti-austerity party Podemos, was not expected to win the support of the absolute majority of lawmakers needed to force out Rajoy, who won re-election last year and was…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share