Home / Cover / National / Igbo youths roar over 2023 presidency
IGBO YOUTHS

Igbo youths roar over 2023 presidency

— 28th August 2018

“Igbo youths will not support any presidential candidate that toys with the unity of Nigeria by failing to restructure this country as demanded by Nigerians”

• Demand Buhari’s explanation on Tinubu’s alleged plot

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean and explain to Nigerians his alleged pact with Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning the 2023 Presidential election.

READ ALSO: 2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West

This is contained in a joint statement signed after the meeting of Ohanaeze youths by the acting National Youth Leader, Dr. Kingsley Dozie and the Deputy Publicity, Mr. Okey Nwachukwu .

Ohanaeze youths also warned that they are not taking the revelations of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in isolation, without due consideration to the interest and place of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

The youths said that by virtue of their communiqué, they are giving Mr. President till the September 1, 2018, to make public his alleged pact with Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But that where President Buhari fails to heed their call, the Igbo youths will not hesitate to declare the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), as an anti-Igbo party and its members, enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians at large.

“If the duo of Senator Bola Tinubu and President Buhari are actually sensitive to the plights of Ndigbo, they will not be silent at such a provocative and dangerous ploy to throw away equity and deny Ndigbo of their turn to pilot the affairs of this nation in 2023 after all our tolerance in the midst of continued provocations”, they stated.

They stated further that if the APC leaders actually believe in one cohesive, indivisible and indissoluble Nigeria, they would not be contemplating returning power to the Yoruba at the expense of Ndigbo taking into account all the sacrifices Ndigbo have made to keep the country’s unity unbroken.

It added “For the records, Igbo youths will not support any presidential candidate that toys with the unity of Nigeria by deliberately failing to restructure this country as demanded by majority of Nigerians which is the only hope of rescuing this country from its pitiable condition.”

