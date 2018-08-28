Igbo youths roar over 2023 presidency

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean and explain to Nigerians his alleged pact with Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning the 2023 Presidential election.

This is contained in a joint statement signed after the meeting of Ohanaeze youths by the acting National Youth Leader, Dr. Kingsley Dozie and the Deputy Publicity, Mr. Okey Nwachukwu .

Ohanaeze youths also warned that they are not taking the revelations of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in isolation, without due consideration to the interest and place of Ndigbo in Nigeria.