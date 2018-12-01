“The call for the sack of the service chiefs is not only baseless; it was done in poor taste and with sinister motives.

Perpetua Egesimba

The Igbo for Nigeria Movement has described the call for the sack of Service Chiefs by the Ohanaeze Elders as a misnomer as well as a deliberate attempt to distract the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Military in routing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorist in the North-East region.

Its National President, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, suggested in a statement that the call has been instigated by kidnapping interests who fear that the Army will keep them out of business with the various military operations in parts of the country.

“The call for the sack of the service chiefs is not only baseless; it was done in poor taste and with sinister motives. it is therefore consequent to state that since 2015, the business of kidnapping for ransom had been reduced to its barest minimum due to the presence of military personnel carrying out military operations in many parts of the country including the South-East region.”

The statement further added that a situation where the Ohanaeze elders are being used by some overzealous Igbo officers to advance their agenda is worrisome and calls for concern.

“The Ohanaeze elders should be wary of been used as a conduit by some overzealous Igbo officers to advance their agenda for personal gains. Instead, it should dwell on promoting the unity of Nigeria”

“The Igbo for Nigeria Movement is in the know of the plot and wishes to advise members of the unsuspecting public of the plot orchestrated by some overzealous Igbo officers in the military who are bent in whipping up ethnic sentiments in the buildup to the general elections.”

The statement also noted that the call for the compulsory retirement of service chiefs and top military commanders is the prerogative of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and not a socio-cultural group.

“We at this moment wish to inform the Ohanaeze elders that such calls are not within their purview and as such, they should concern themselves with the business of their socio-cultural activities.

“We wish to state in empathic terms that the call for the sack of service chief is at best the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob, and as such, it should be disregarded by the relevant political authorities.”