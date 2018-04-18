Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo

Zika Bobby



Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the umbrella organisation of Igbo organisations in diaspora, has condemned the suspension of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, describing it as childish and laughable.

In a statement jointly signedby Chairman of IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah, while picking holes in the purported suspension by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women Wing, noted that the youths wing was suspended by the previous Ohanaeze Ndigbo administration, led by Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey, for indiscipline and insubordination.

In October 2017, the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest decision-making body, according to IWA, confirmed the suspension and, in addition, suspended the women wing for the same behaviour.



“The election being organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo this month prompted them to falsely announce the suspension.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under the leadership of Nwodo, is doing excellent job for Ndigbo,” the group said, in the statement.

Noting that IWA is in full support of Nwodo’s administration, the group urged Ndigbo to support and allow him to continue his job.”