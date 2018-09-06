Gloria Okezie-Okafor

The women’s wing of the Igbo Community in Lagos will hold its first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday.

The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans and women from all walks of life.

The event, put together as part of the group’s initiative to give back to society, especially the less privileged,will hold under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Damian Okoye, the treasurer of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter, with the First Lady of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, as one of the mothers of the day.

Dr. Afoma Nwolisa and Chief Pius Ujubuonu, who will be guest speakers will discuss the topics: Reinventing Igbo Family Values and Empowering women through Entrepreneurial Acquisition.

The event, which would be a forum to launch the groups almanac as well as present awards to some distinguished Igbo sons and daughters, will also showcase cultural displays of various groups.

The event, billed to hold at 12noon would host dignitaries like the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Hakeem Adisa, House of Representatives, Constituency 2 Surulere; Mrs. Lola Akande, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State.

Also, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, would be the father of the day; Eze Hyacinth Ohazulike, as the royal father of the day; Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, as one of the special guests of honor, among others.

More than two thousand Igbo sons and daughters, are expected to grace the event, as well as guests from across different states of the federation.