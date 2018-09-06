– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos
6th September 2018 - 2019: Youth group endorses Atiku
6th September 2018 - Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency
6th September 2018 - I’ll prioritise anti-corruption war, says Enugu guber aspirant
6th September 2018 - Soldiers kill terrorists, recover weapons, rustled livestock in Borno
6th September 2018 - PDP inaugurates 19-member caretaker c’ittee for Anambra
6th September 2018 - I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant
6th September 2018 - FG, China sign agreement on oilfield services
6th September 2018 - Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities
6th September 2018 - 21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF
Home / National / Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos
IGBO WOMEN

Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

— 6th September 2018

Gloria Okezie-Okafor

The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday.

The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life. 

 The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative to give back to society, especially the less privileged,will hold under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Damian Okoye, the treasurer of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter, with the First Lady of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, as one of the mothers of the day. 

READ ALSO 2006: Cult clash claims 7 students, 1 NDLEA officer

Dr. Afoma Nwolisa and Chief Pius Ujubuonu,  who will be guest speakers will discuss the topics: Reinventing Igbo Family Values and Empowering women through Entrepreneurial Acquisition.

 The event, which would be a forum to launch the groups almanac as well as present awards to some distinguished Igbo sons and daughters, will  also showcase  cultural displays of various groups.

The event, billed to hold at 12noon would host dignitaries like the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; Senator Oluremi Tinubu;  Hakeem Adisa, House of Representatives, Constituency 2 Surulere; Mrs. Lola Akande, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State.

Also,  the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, would be the father of the day; Eze Hyacinth Ohazulike, as the royal father of the day; Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, as one of the special guests of honor, among others. 

More than two thousand Igbo sons and daughters, are expected to grace the event, as well as guests from across different states of the federation. 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGBO WOMEN

Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

— 6th September 2018

Gloria Okezie-Okafor The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday. The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life.   The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Youth group endorses Atiku

    — 6th September 2018

    Peter Anosike As the 2019 general election draws near, a youth group under the aegis of “AAA Divine project 2019” has thrown its weight  behind the presidential aspiration of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, leader of the group, Evangelist Steven Madu,  said the choice was made after…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency

    — 6th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as wicked and unfounded conclusion by a media organisation in its editorial that President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathetic to the activities of violent herdsmen, and has been indifferent to their atrocities. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the…

  • ENUGU

    I’ll prioritise anti-corruption war, says Enugu guber aspirant

    — 6th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Dr. Augustine Akubue, has promised to use anti-corruption agencies in contracts procurement to eliminate corruption in the system if elected governor of the state. He said he would make political office holders accountable to the people by publicising…

  • TERRORISTS

    Soldiers kill terrorists, recover weapons, rustled livestock in Borno

    — 6th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed many terrorists and recovered several stolen livestock from the thme in Borno State. The soldiers from Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with 82 Task Force Battalion, were said to be on a long range clearance…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share