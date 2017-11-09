Igbo will benefit from APC –Kalu

The Sun News
9th November 2017

Wishes Ex-VP, Ekwueme quick recovery

The former governor of Abia State and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in the South East, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has described any attempt at continuing the spent and inebriated government of Anambra State as unacceptable.
He stated that Anambra, as the heartbeat of the Igbo nation and home of sane and sound intellectuals, cannot be run like a “beer parlour.”
Dr. Kalu, who spoke at the APC governorship Campaign rally at Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, wondered how the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, infamously known for his excessive and expensive love for the bottles, became a Governor in the first place in a premium state like Anambra.
Dr. Kalu noted that the issue with Obiano is not about his constant a hangover, but he equally failed in making any meaningful impact as a governor for three and half years in office and therefore should be voted out.
Dr. Kalu challenged the people of Anambra to take over the opportunity offered to them on November 18 to correct the mistake of having a failed governor, to elect a very young and former student leader, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwoye, who is the APC candidate in the poll.
Dr. Kalu stated that Dr. Tony Nwoye, being a young man has a cerebral fecundity with acute prowess in ideas and innovative solutions to take Anambra State to a greater height.
“I performed very well as a governor in Abia State because I was young then, and now the people of Anambra must vote a young man for the state to move forward,’’ Dr. Kalu said.
He furthered that the Anambra Guber election is another chance for the ‘Igbo Nation’ to join mainstream politics in Nigeria ahead of 2023, which will be their turn to produce the president.
He stated that the Igbo nation stands a lot to benefit from the present APC government than from any other party in Nigeria.
Responding, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwoye thanked Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who followed him to the campaign rally at Orumba North for his commitment and huge sacrifices towards the realisation of his guber ambition.
Dr. Nwoye equally thanked the people of Orumba North, who came out en mass to receive him and his entourage in the area for showing solidarity and believing in him.
In a closing remark Hon. Bar. Emeka Ibe, the State Chairman of APC in Anambra, who hails from Orumba, assured Dr. Tony Nwoye and party members that Orumba, will deliver APC in the area.
He noted that Gov. Willie Obiano made the victory of APC easy in the area by not carrying a single project in the whole of Orumba in three and half years as governor.
The Chairman declared that Obiano’s failure in Orumba is a blessing in disguise as no sane person from Orumba will vote APGA or for any other party. He further commended the traditional rulers in Orumba for proscribing the governor in the area, noting that their decision was well thought out.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kalu expressed concern over the current health of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.
In his ‘get well message’ issued through his Media Assistant, Kenneth Udeh, Dr. Kalu expressed optimism that Dr. Ekwueme will soon get back to good health, stating that his wealth of experience and contributions is much needed in the country, especially in this critical democratic dispensation of the nation.
Kalu, who just returned from the Peoples Republic of China also appreciated the support of the Federal Government by approving immediate medical treatment for Dr. Ekwueme.
Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu in the statement said that he is in constant prayers to God over the quick recovery of the elder statesman and former Nigerian Vice President.

