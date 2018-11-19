The year 2023 is special. The interest in it threatens to eclipse 2019, which is Nigeria’s special election year. In 2023, some Ndigbo believe it is their turn to produce the president of Nigeria. It is also a year that some Yoruba believe the presidency should return to the South-West. Amid this 2023 cacophony lies a big threat to the survival of Igbo nation in 2019 and beyond.

Let us examine some scenarios here. Most Igbo people who support President Muhammadu Buhari, for instance, do so because of 2023, not because he has done wonderfully well. The assumption is that after his second tenure, the presidency will automatically move to the South-East.

For this group, supporting any other presidential candidate, especially the standard-bearer of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will scuttle this 2023 ambition. According to this group, a new president outside Buhari will want to go for a second term in 2023.

A few months ago, some South-East leaders visited Aso Rock. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, boosted this hope when he advised the leaders to support Buhari’s re-election so as to facilitate power moving to the region in 2023.

The question is, how are we sure that after Buhari, the Igbo will automatically clinch the presidency? Recall that Buhari told the United States Institute for Peace in July 2015 that he could not treat the constituents that gave him 97 per cent at the same level with those that gave him 5 per cent. Will the President commit himself fully to the Igbo 2023 project? Will the Yoruba, especially the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just fold their arms and allow the Igbo take it on a platter?

The recent inadvertent revelation by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, is instructive. At a special Town Hall meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and National Orientation Agency, Fashola reportedly urged the people of South-West to vote for Buhari in the 2019 election to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

Fashola, who spoke in Yoruba language had noted, “Did you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019? Your child cannot surrender her waist for edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist. A vote for Buhari in 2019 means a return of power to the South-West in 2023.”

This is not an isolated statement. Three months ago, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, alleged that Tinubu’s support for Buhari’s re-election was simply because of his ambition to succeed the President in 2023.

Saraki had noted, “The point of disagreement between me and him was that while I expressed my worry that there was nothing on the ground to assure me that the administrative style and attitude would change in the next four years in a manner that would enable us to deliver the positive changes we promised to our people, he (Tinubu) expressed a strong opinion that he would rather ‘support a Buhari on the hospital stretcher’ to get a second term because in 2023, power will shift to the South-West.”