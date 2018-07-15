It’ll pay Igbo more to support Buhari in 2019 – Hon Acho Obioma

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) and one-time House of Representatives member, who represented the Abia Central Constituency, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, has called on the Igbo to support the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to pave way for the Igbo to succeed him in 2023. Obioma who hosted a meeting of the LGA leaders of his constituency, where he intimated them of his intention to run for the Abia Central Senatorial seat, which is currently occupied by the former governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Ahamefula Orji, said that the latter is only sleeping in the Senate and should not be allowed to return again. He also spoke on diverse issues relating to the state government, his party, APC, chances of his party winning at the polls. Excerpts: You have just intimated LGA leaders of your constituency of your intention to run for the Abia Central Senatorial seat, why do you think you are a better candidate than Senator T.A. Orji, who is currently occupying the position and who is warming up to go for a second tenure? First and foremost, I want you to know that the Senate is an institution I am very conversant with, I am no more a learner on the job. When you talk about the National Assembly, some of us could be said to be synonymous with that institution. It is an institution I know in and out and I understand what it takes to be there and what is expected of someone in the National Assembly. I have been in the House of Representatives; even as a first-timer, it was not as if I used it as a learning process, I went there with my experience in life, adapted and became part of the leadership there. It is one institution that my spirit accepts wholeheartedly, not for the sake of money, but knowing what is expected of me. I did my bit during my time in the House of Reps and was not faulted. Even as we speak, so many people still come to me to talk about my time in the House, telling me how rewarding it was to the people then and urged me to seek for a higher office, and I laugh and promised them that I would do that. It is in fulfillment of that promise that I have come out today, not to disappoint my people over this clarion call, which have been coming from all over the place. Coming to why I think that I am more qualified than any other candidate serving or intending to serve from Abia Central, including T.A. Orji, if you have counted one, two, three, going to the next classroom will not be a problem. I have tried it before in 2003, I had a strong contest to go to the Senate and up till now, I and other majority of Abians, are convinced that I won that election, but it was denied. So, I can tell you that if I had gone to the Senate in 2003, by now I would have been preparing to retire, that is the truth. So, I am going to a familiar terrain, a place I know very well, as well as know how it works. I know how to make laws, what it means to defend my people, what it means to defend Nigeria and what it means to be a leader. And all these things, when I combine them, I know that I will be a good Senator, a good leader and a better representative of my people.

How do you intend to unseat the former governor, who is the incumbent Senator for Abia Central, as an APC candidate? I still believe that the so-called incumbent Senator Theodore Orji will in one way or the other drop out of the race. This will happen when all his maneuvering fail him because it will, and he will not be able to run, he will drop out of the race because he will not stand to face that shame, knowing that he will lose. You are aware that he lost in the last election, which seat he is occupying now in Abuja. He failed the election, even in his own booth, and bulldozed his way into the Senate, but he will not have the same opportunity to do that again in 2019. That he is in the Senate today is due to his style of politics of the end justifies the means. He manipulated the result that sent him to the Senate, it was not through the vote of the people because he lost in his own booth. He will not have that same chance again. Then, he was a governor, and had everything at his disposal, now that he is no longer a governor, and does not have the same INEC that wrote that result for him, nor the police and army that assisted him, a better aspirant like me will floor him