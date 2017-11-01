The Sun News
Home / National / Igbo spiritual leader warns against rigging Anambra guber poll

Igbo spiritual leader warns against rigging Anambra guber poll

— 1st November 2017

From: Zika Bobby

Ogirisi Igbo and a member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has urged anybody or group of persons with the plan to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the gods of the land.

In a statement, Ezeonwuka said election riggers would have the electorate who are vested with Ogirisi powers to contend with.
On the alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the federal might to thwart votes in favour of its candidate, Ezeonwuka expressed his readiness to unleash Ogirisi on election-riggers no matter how highly placed, adding that the gods of the land are stronger and the enemies of the state.

He urged electorate who have obtained their voter cards to get ready and be at the polling unit where they registered to cast their votes and ensure that their votes are counted before going home.
He said that relevant stakeholders like traditional rulers, church and leaders, town unions’ members and youths have expressed readiness to resist any attempt to rig the election. “APGA candidate will emerge victorious. We don’t need to rig the election to achieve that because Governor Willie Obiano has done wonderfully well this past four years. The people are ready to vote and ensure that their votes count. In APGA our slogan is: No to rigging, our votes must count. Vote Willie Obiano,” he said.

Post Views: 12
