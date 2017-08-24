Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra
— 24th August 2017
• Urge group to operate within ambit of law
• We’ll remain non-violent, pledges IPOB leader
From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Fred Itua, Abuja
South East senators, operating on the platform of South East Senate Caucus in the National Assembly, yesterday, engaged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his members.
The caucus chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, represented the group, while Kanu attended the meeting on behalf of IPOB.
Kanu, who arrived Abaribe’s country home around 4pm in a Toyota Venza, was ushered into one of the sitting rooms by the aides of his host at the right hand side of the building.
After pleasantries with Abaribe and others, the senator and Kanu went in for a meeting, which lasted for about one hour.
Speaking after the meeting, Abaribe, expressed gratitude over Kanu’s visit, stating that their discussion was fruitful.
“You see, the South East caucus of the National Assembly decided that it was also necessary to have discussions and interactions with IPOB,” he said.
Abaribe, who recalled that the caucus was instrumental to Kanu’s bail, said:“We know that there is a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings, and so much tensions in the land and we want to reduce the tensions, and to do that, we had to discuss, to know where everybody is coming from.
“He (Kanu) has assured us that IPOB is non-violent, and will continue to remain non-violent and will not, in anyway, do anything that will lead to bloodshed and we have also told him our own position, which is that we cannot continue this nation the way it is.”
The senator said there must be restructuring, devolution of power and discussion by component parts of this country .
According to him, “this is to make sure that each and every one will have a better union. As Obama said, a far more promising union for each and everyone of us, not a union you will have some people having a feeling that there are first class, and second class citizens.
We have had a very fruitful discussion and I am very grateful to him for giving us the re-assurance and the assurances we have.
And we are calling on Nigerians to work for the unity of this country and peace of this country and there is not any single one of us that want us to devolve into any conflict.
“We don’t want our land to be used as a conflict base and we also want to continue this discussion.”
Abaribe said the caucus would meet after the National Assembly recess and continue to engage all persons, groups and associations to ensure that everyone was assured of equality and justice.
“We want to ensure that nobody is treated differently and we want to also see Nigeria, not as an oppressive state but a state where we can fully exercise our rights as true citizens of this country,” he said.
Kanu, on his part, said: “The security outfit we are setting up is like any other vigilante outfit every where; it is not armed. We want to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in our land; we don’t want it and we won’t have it.
“In the North, you have the Hisber police, the Sharia police, even the Janjawee police, but here we have nothing.
“We need to protect this very land from people and Fulani herdsmen from rustling; we are opposed to any form of disorder and criminality.
Naturally, on a well-balanced Democracy and democractic environment, with the atmosphere of democractic transparency and honesty, unbiased dialogue always remains the main-key approach in handling ideological differences and socio-political problems in the larger society!
This is what the political cabals and their political tragic heroes have failed to understand since 1960 on NIGERIA independence till date, especially in the obvious realities of today’s NIGERIA!
They have kept using their undemocratic, barbaric, uncivilized, uncultured, unpatriotic and tragic heroes languages like, “we will crush them”, among others, instead of the democractic engagement with the use of all-inclusive dialogue!
Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry across the country and in diaspora, know that the IPOB and MASOB armless members, are non-violent in democratic nature!
You do not apply the use of any physical weapons that will result to any destruction of lives and properties as ever, totally different from the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities are in every part of NIGERIA, especially since President Buhari’s inception of the office in 2015 till date!
But, the violence speeches of all sorts should also be avioded in your activities, because it can easily trigger violence-oriented activities, especially in the Northern NIGERIA or anywhere else in NIGERIA!
You should learn to democractically respect all the tribal, cultural and religious differences, especially in today’s NIGERIA!
Global communities obviously know of all the violent-miltary approaches the NIGERIA Federal Executive Government have several applied, especially to terrorize and even killed several of your members mindlessly, and how you have severally being pushed to the wall, and you reacted with hate-speeches!
You should know, especially by now, that Buhari’s administration seriously want you to be criminalized, just like the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality deadly activities and their political-likeminds, the Boko-Haran deadly activities in NIGERIA till date!
You must not give them any politically and any justiable rooms for doing that!
Have it very clearly that the Federal Executive Government’s recent claims of criminalizing all sorts of hate-speeches as terrorism, that you are still their main political target, among other things!
So, be more wisely watchful than ever before, especially in all your activities than ever, including the Anambra State Governorship election and other things!
Be more Godly and more wiser in all your rallies and public statement activities!
That is my own candid advise to you all, especially as an elderstateman.
Thanks for listening in advance!