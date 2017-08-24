The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2017 - Buhari to decide SGF, NIA DG’s fate
24th August 2017 - Olubadan can’t stop crowning of 32 kings in Ibadan – Oyo govt
24th August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos
24th August 2017 - KPMG completes LAUTECH’s audit report tomorrow –Commissioner
24th August 2017 - Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra
24th August 2017 - Ikedife, others among Igbo delegation to UN, US
24th August 2017 - Umahi bans local embalming, keeping of corpses at home, in Ebonyi
24th August 2017 - Restructuring: Sultan calls for think-tank
24th August 2017 - Ojukwu’s son vindicates Buhari
24th August 2017 - LUTH denies death of 13 patients by HPV
Home / Cover / National / Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra

Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra

— 24th August 2017

• Urge group to operate within ambit of law
• We’ll remain non-violent, pledges IPOB leader

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Fred Itua, Abuja

South East senators, operating on the platform of South East Senate Caucus in the National Assembly, yesterday, engaged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his members.
The caucus chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, represented the group, while Kanu attended the meeting on behalf of IPOB.
Kanu, who arrived Abaribe’s country home around 4pm in a Toyota Venza, was ushered into one of the sitting rooms by the aides of his host at the right hand side of the building.
After pleasantries with Abaribe and others, the senator and Kanu went in for a meeting, which lasted for about one hour.
Speaking after the meeting, Abaribe, expressed gratitude over Kanu’s visit, stating that their discussion was fruitful.
“You see, the South East caucus of the National Assembly decided that it was also necessary to have discussions and interactions with IPOB,” he said.
Abaribe, who recalled that the caucus was instrumental to Kanu’s bail, said:“We know that there is a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings, and so much tensions in the land and we want to reduce the tensions, and to do that, we had to discuss, to know where everybody is coming from.
“He (Kanu) has assured us that IPOB is non-violent, and will continue to remain non-violent and will not, in anyway, do anything that will lead to bloodshed and we have also told him our own position, which is that we cannot continue this nation the way it is.”
The senator said there must be restructuring, devolution of power and discussion by component parts of this country .
According to him, “this is to make sure that each and every one will have a better union. As Obama said, a far more promising union for each and everyone of us, not a union you will have some people having a feeling that there are first class, and second class citizens.
We have had a very fruitful discussion and I am very grateful to him for giving us the re-assurance and the assurances we have.
And we are calling on Nigerians to work for the unity of this country and peace of this country and there is not any single one of us that want us to devolve into any conflict.
“We don’t want our land to be used as a conflict base and we also want to continue this discussion.”
Abaribe said the caucus would meet after the National Assembly recess and continue to engage all persons, groups and associations to ensure that everyone was assured of equality and justice.
“We want to ensure that nobody is treated differently and we want to also see Nigeria, not as an oppressive state but a state where we can fully exercise our rights as true citizens of this country,” he said.
Kanu, on his part, said: “The security outfit we are setting up is like any other vigilante outfit every where; it is not armed. We want to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in our land; we don’t want it and we won’t have it.
“In the North, you have the Hisber police, the Sharia police, even the Janjawee police, but here we have nothing.
“We need to protect this very land from people and Fulani herdsmen from rustling; we are opposed to any form of disorder and criminality.

 

Post Views: 36
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 24th August 2017 at 4:17 am
    Reply

    Naturally, on a well-balanced Democracy and democractic environment, with the atmosphere of democractic transparency and honesty, unbiased dialogue always remains the main-key approach in handling ideological differences and socio-political problems in the larger society!

    This is what the political cabals and their political tragic heroes have failed to understand since 1960 on NIGERIA independence till date, especially in the obvious realities of today’s NIGERIA!

    They have kept using their undemocratic, barbaric, uncivilized, uncultured, unpatriotic and tragic heroes languages like, “we will crush them”, among others, instead of the democractic engagement with the use of all-inclusive dialogue!

    Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry across the country and in diaspora, know that the IPOB and MASOB armless members, are non-violent in democratic nature!

    You do not apply the use of any physical weapons that will result to any destruction of lives and properties as ever, totally different from the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities are in every part of NIGERIA, especially since President Buhari’s inception of the office in 2015 till date!

    But, the violence speeches of all sorts should also be avioded in your activities, because it can easily trigger violence-oriented activities, especially in the Northern NIGERIA or anywhere else in NIGERIA!

    You should learn to democractically respect all the tribal, cultural and religious differences, especially in today’s NIGERIA!

    Global communities obviously know of all the violent-miltary approaches the NIGERIA Federal Executive Government have several applied, especially to terrorize and even killed several of your members mindlessly, and how you have severally being pushed to the wall, and you reacted with hate-speeches!

    You should know, especially by now, that Buhari’s administration seriously want you to be criminalized, just like the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality deadly activities and their political-likeminds, the Boko-Haran deadly activities in NIGERIA till date!

    You must not give them any politically and any justiable rooms for doing that!

    Have it very clearly that the Federal Executive Government’s recent claims of criminalizing all sorts of hate-speeches as terrorism, that you are still their main political target, among other things!

    So, be more wisely watchful than ever before, especially in all your activities than ever, including the Anambra State Governorship election and other things!

    Be more Godly and more wiser in all your rallies and public statement activities!

    That is my own candid advise to you all, especially as an elderstateman.

    Thanks for listening in advance!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari to decide SGF, NIA DG’s fate

— 24th August 2017

• Receives report from Osinbajo panel From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Seye Ojo, Ibadan and Romanus Ugwu President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday. Lawal and…

  • Olubadan can’t stop crowning of 32 kings in Ibadan – Oyo govt

    — 24th August 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bimbo Kolade, has said the Olubadan of Ibadanland cannot stop the ongoing review of 1957 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration that will result in upward review of kings in Ibadan to 32. In an interview with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, he said the Justice…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos

    — 24th August 2017

    Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that about 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice have arrived Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration. Commissioner for Agriculture, Toyin Suarau, who spoke to newsmen, said the government had made adequate arrangement to ensure that Lagosians willing to purchase rice can do so without much hassles. “This administration has put…

  • KPMG completes LAUTECH’s audit report tomorrow –Commissioner

    — 24th August 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, yesterday said the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has acceded to call by the two owner states of Oyo and Osun, to audit the institution’s account in order to resolve the university’s crisis. Prof. Olowofela, during a radio programme…

  • Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra

    — 24th August 2017

    • Urge group to operate within ambit of law • We’ll remain non-violent, pledges IPOB leader From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Fred Itua, Abuja South East senators, operating on the platform of South East Senate Caucus in the National Assembly, yesterday, engaged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share