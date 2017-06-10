The Sun News
Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths

Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths

10th June 2017

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), on Friday expressed support to the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbos to leave the region within three months.

The forum expressed “disappointment” with the Northern Governors’ Forum for disowning the youth groups.

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the NEF spokesperson told newsmen in Zaria on Friday, that it was hypocritical for the Igbos to continue to live in other parts of the country while agitating for Nigeria’s break up.

Ango said: “I am disappointed in the decision taken by Northern Governors’ Forum disowning and condemning the agitation by this young agile and progressive youth groups.

“Let me ask, these Northern governors, whom are they representing, are they representing spirits, ghost or people of the north?

“Recently, people from eastern part of this country, specifically Igbo, were busy calling for the Sovereign State of Biafra and from all indication their leaders including governors are behind them.”

According to him, whoever feels Nigeria “is not conducive for him” let him quit, adding that what the northern youth groups did was not a sin.

He lamented that none of the Northern governors reacted to the persistent call for the actualisation of Biafra and other agitations.

The spokesman said when Nnamdi Kanu was released on bail recently, over 100 vehicles escorted him to his residence including big personalities from the south-west and south-east.

“This is somebody who has been agitating for the breakup of Nigeria but his people were behind him, therefore, I am behind the youths.

“This is because the Northern youths are pushed to the wall, we have been calming them down in any event similar to this,” he noted.

Speaking specifically on the Igbos, Ango said the people from the south were always pretending that people from the north were cheating them.

 “These people always pretend that the North is cheating them, not minding the fact that Southern Nigeria was developed by resources from the North.

“Please, look for a book written by Adamu Fika, the Waziri of Fika on Nigeria’s budget before and after independence.

“Each year, up to the time Nigeria gained its independence, none of the two regions was able to provide for itself.

“I mean none of the Western and Eastern regions had the money to effectively run the affairs of its region until they get financial support from the Northern region,” he said.

He recalled that the tradition had remained during the colonial masters and nothing changed after they left the country.

Ango said it was the same money from the North that was used to construct Nigerian Railways, refineries and other facilities.

“First oil exploration was conducted using money from groundnut pyramid, cotton, hide and skin among other cash crops from Northern Nigeria.

“However, these people tend to forget all these goodies provided by the North toward ensuring the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“They always look down on us, feeling that Northerners are parasites in this country,” he said.



  Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 5:38 am
    Reply

    Those insinuating that south was developed with resources from north has to answer the question: if it is with Palm Oil etc. from north? NASS etc. should know that the foundation on which they are standing and exist is the natives, majority of the natives have decided to go their separate ways- it is irreversible, nothing on earth can prevent it. Kaduna Declaration is Diplomacy, alternative is War, as far as Republic Of Biafra is concerned.

  Kabiyeze 10th June 2017 at 8:33 am
    Reply

    Ango Abdullahi and some other Fulani’s are using the Biafra (not Igbo) agitation as a cover for their devious schemings to take over government from Osinbajo through crooked means because their brother, the tribalist Buhari, with whom they excluded Igbo’s from this government is incapacitated by ill health which nobody knows the cause. The cause might be punishment from God. They want to create a state of anarchy so that in that situation, they would instigate their Fulani dominated military to take over government by force since their belief is that it is their birth right from Britain to rule Nigeria, and democracy does not support this birth right hence they always recourse to Military Coup each time they foresee loss of power. When Shagari was doing his second term they foresaw an Igboman, Ekwueme succeeding him via NPN rotation principle they brought in their lackey in the military early enough to perpetuate Fulani hegemony. This is what they seem to want to repeat using Biafra agitation as smokescreen, accusing South (invariably Osinbajo) of not stopping the agitation, forgetting that Buhari could not stop Biafra. Osinbajo, be on your guard.

  Nwagu K V 10th June 2017 at 9:13 am
    Reply

    The plan is to intimidate the Igbo by the threat to seize their multi trillion investment in the north; it is also an attempt to pit the Igbo resident in the north against the IPOB, to divide the Igbo. A classical case of the British perfected strategy of divide and rule. There is also greed, an unwholesome dream of taking over Igbo assets, reaping where they did not sow. But they forget businesses collapse when incompetents handle it. As for Ango Abudulahi, he is a disgrace to professorship. He turned out a liar and a mere revisionist.

SOKAPU assures Igbo of safety

— 10th June 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Southern Kaduna people under the auspices of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) have assured the Igbo in the State of safety following a threat by a group of Arewa youths to force South Easterners out of the North.  A statement issued yesterday by the National Public Relations Officer (PRO), of…

