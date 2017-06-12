Igbo quit notice: Lalong vows to protect S/East corps members

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to protect corps members serving in the state especially from the South East in view of the quit notice issued by some Arewa youths for Igbo to relocate from the region before October 1, this year.

The governor pleaded with the corps members who are planning to relocate from the state because of the threat, to shelve the idea, saying the state government has stepped into the matter.

Lalong stated this, on Monday, during the passing out parade of Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

“Corps members posted to Plateau State from the South East has no reason to panic over the quit notice by Arewa Youths, those threats are empty and illegal, nobody has the exclusive right to determine where someone will live in this country.

“Be rest assured that your safety and well being would be accorded priority attention, where ever you may find yourselves within the state. I must advise that you pay due respect to the custom, tradition, and culture of your host communities.”

Lalong who was represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Hon. Danladi Mann, vowed to sack commissioners, head of departments and agencies who attempt to reject corps members posted to them.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Akin-Moses pleaded with employers of labour to accept and provides the requisites to corps members posted to their organizations to enable them give their best in service.