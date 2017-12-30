Igbo national political cohesion: Where is Charles Ahize?

Immediately after the Nigerian civil war, the Igbo nation felt the need to organize and redirect her people who were heavily traumatized as a result of the war. Hence, Igbo leaders like late Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara, Kingsley Ozurumba Mbadiwe, Dr. Pius Okigbo and Chief Jerome Udoji and others formed an association known as Igbo National Assembly (INA). It is pertinent to point out that while Professor Ben Nwabueze was given the task of assembling the Igbo under INA, Chief Jerome Udoji emerged its first Secretary General. The then military government, still being suspicious of the Igbo, considered it a security risk to allow the Igbo to come together under one umbrella and the Association was banned.

In 1976, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio- cultural organisation was born. The group represents all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria, and since inception has had nine presidents general. In fact, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, lawyer, economist and politician, protégé of the famous Nwodo family of Ukehe- Enugu State, was elected the 9th president of the organisation in January, 2017. For over 40 years of her existence, most Igbo feel Ohanaeze has not done enough to address their problems as a people or charted a clear cut political and socio- economic plan for the advancement of the Igbo nation in Nigeria.

Consequently, other groups have emerged to add fillip to the Igbo agenda or to augment and close the gap left by Ohanaeze. Notable among these groups are Aka Ikenga and Obigbo.

Interestingly, Obigbo, a pan Igbo socio- cultural and political organisation was formed in 2001 by Chief Charles Ugochukwu Ahize, a consummate businessman, then a law student of the University of Lagos. Membership of the organisation was drawn from all the Igbo market unions in the whole of Lagos and the environs. All the notable market union leaders were members of the executives that were equitably distributed among the Igbo- speaking states.

The Ihioma –Orlu born, leader of Obigbo, Chief Ahize, was very passionate about the new organisation, and funded it.

Firing from all cylinders, every policy of the Federal Government that was considered anti-Igbo was quickly repulsed by Ahize led Obigbo. The ban on importation of fairly used refrigerators, closure of Savannah Bank, the interference of the Executive arm of government on who becomes the President of the Senate, a position zoned to the Igbo of South East, were all part of the wars Ahize fought with Obigbo.

During this period, our national dailies were inundated with paid advertorials from Obigbo condemning and asking for reversal of any identified policy or activity intended to humiliate Ndigbo. When Dr. Nnamdi Ozobia, former Managing Director of Nigerdock was persecuted, Ahize led a peaceful protest to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry at the risk of imprisonment. Even when some of the South East governors were having running battles with their representatives at the National Assembly (Abuja politicians), Obigbo intervened through constant meetings with both parties. All these activities, mutual relationship with the Igbo town unions and markets in Lagos State and, of course, the Igbo Unity Rally, the first of its kind in Lagos State, held in Tafawa Balewa Square and chaired by the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo with other prominent Igbo sons and daughters in attendance, gave Obigbo a very special recognition, integrity and respect among Ndigbo and Nigerians. Yet, in various interviews and forums, Ahize made it explicitly clear that Obigbo was like the first son of Ohanaeze (Diokpara), therefore, an adjunct of the Igbo umbrella body.

Now that a vibrant, foresighted and proactive Nwodo, like Ahize, is at the helm of affairs of Ohanaeze, there is an urgent need for synergy between the two. The progressive and resilient approach of Obigbo, led by Ahize, would provide Ohaneze with adjuvant support.

More so, with the dearth of committed and dyed in the wool Igbo national legislators, isn’t it time for Chief Charles Ugochukwu Ahize, to pick up the gauntlet and fight for a seat in the National Assembly? If you want to leave footprints in the sands of time, you don’t drag your feet. His presence at the National Assembly would not only serve the Igbo interest but also strengthen the Igbo integration into the mainstream of Nigerian politics. The time is now! History beckons on Ahize.

Oji Oji Agwu writes from Umuahia, Abia State