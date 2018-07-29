Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated, industrious and versatile people and all these are positive factors that make a society and a people first class. Unfortunately that does not seem to be the current case with the Igbo. Increasingly, they are suffering relegation and gradually it is growing into abandonment and that is very unfortunate for a people that should be courted and embraced. I don’t know the why a first class nation has suddenly become the boot of all. Some say civil war took its toll; that is a fact. It is also a fact that the war ended more than four and a half decades ago and if past examples are anything to go by, given their known resourcefulness they ought to have regained balance and taken their position.

I have heard some say it is greed and crass individualism hidden under the term ‘republicanism’, that may well be true to some extent but we must note it was the same individualism that enabled the Igbo to collectively fund the education of many of their sons and daughters before and slightly after independence, who later became champions of a new Nigeria. So something tells me the aforementioned variables are not the issues but one thing is: inability to sit down under perhaps a recognizable leadership to periodically meet to fashion out a vision and aspiration for the people, galvanize and indoctrinate the people to always fall in line. This gap is responsible for the rudderless movement of the Igbo nation on all vital fronts such as politics, economy and even social. We can see the loss but the other big groups of the known tripod in this country have somehow managed to keep their relationship with their minority neighbours; only the Igbo nation lost theirs.