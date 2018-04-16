The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma
16th April 2018 - Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye
16th April 2018 - Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement
16th April 2018 - 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
16th April 2018 - 17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
Home / Cover / Politics / Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma
Igbo

Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma

— 16th April 2018

Senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodimma, has declared Igbo must produce president in 2023.

Uzodimma said it is the only way to reintegrate South East in the country.

This came at a time the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion of Orlu Diocese, crowned him the Ambassador of Christ of the diocese for his long standing commitment to the service of God and the growth of the church.

The senator made the declaration during his address as guest speaker at the 17th mothers’ union conference of the diocese at St. Andrews Anglican Church, in Orlu.

Speaking on the theme:    “The remedy to the continuous marginalisation of the South East in project Nigeria,” Uzodinma talked on  Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, restructuring and technological advancement by the Igbo.

He said there is abundant evidence that the South East is marginalised, while recalling that Igbo had a competitive edge over other nationalities in the country before the outbreak of the civil war. The senator traced the root of the marginalisation to the coups and counter coups of 1966, the civil war and the post civil war policies of the government. He said one way to remedy the scourge is for Igbo to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023, so they can be reassured of accommodation by the rest of Nigeria, and, also, restore their battered post war psyche and sense of dignity. 

He argued that to achieve this, Ndigbo should support a northern presidential candidate in 2019, who will not seek re-election and must support the South East for the presidency in 2023.

The senator said another remedy is for Ndigbo to back the clamour for restructuring, which, he said, will provide a level playing ground for equity and justice as well as end marginalisation. He reminded his audience that in pre-civil war Nigeria, true federalism thrived, hence, Ndigbo excelled in all fields of endeavour.

“Nigeria had a true federal structure that provided a level playing field for individual and collective talents to flourish. That is all Ndigbo need to fulfil their God given destiny, a true federal structure that ensures equity for all.”

Uzodimma also canvassed advancement in technology and intellect by Ndigbo, which, he said, they can use to dominate the economy and invariably determine the direction of political leadership in the country, and ensure justice and equity for Ndigbo. 

To achieve, this he called for the floating of special fund by Igbo leaders, to facilitate technological research and breakthroughs in Igbo land.

He also said mothers should play a major role in all of these, by galvanising women to speak out against marginalisation, to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 and to support restructuring.

The unique Ambassador of Christ award was conferred on Uzodimma in a colourful ceremony by the Archbishop of the diocese, which covers the 12 local governments in Imo West , Most Rev. B.C Okoro.

The President of the women ministry of the diocese, Mrs. D.A Okoro (Nneoma), who was assisted by other women to decorate the Senator with the award, said the honour was bestowed on him by the women of the diocese because they have observed his activities for many years, “and arrived at the unassailable conclusion that he  is sincerely devoted  and committed to the service of God and the growth of the church.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Igbo

Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma

— 16th April 2018

Senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodimma, has declared Igbo must produce president in 2023. Uzodimma said it is the only way to reintegrate South East in the country. This came at a time the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion of Orlu Diocese, crowned him the Ambassador of Christ of the diocese for his long standing…

  • PDP

    Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye

    — 16th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has been advised to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and align with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to advance his political career. The advice came from Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, who added that the PDP had lost its political fortunes,…

  • cultists

    Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1

    — 16th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was, again, thrown into a frenzy as  suspected cultists killed one person yesterday. The attack came barely a week after cult clash claimed six lives in the town. Yesterday’s  incident, Daily Sun gathered, occurred after an argument ensued during a football…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement

    — 16th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.  President Buhari, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement  Buhari…

  • Buhari

    2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

    — 16th April 2018

    • President has pauperised Nigerians –LP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support. She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share