Igbo must join hands to vote out Buhari –Coalition

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM) in the South East zone, has called on Igbo to join hands to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The convener of the movement, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who made the call yesterday, in Awka, said prominent Nigerian personalities, including Generals Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida and Theophilus Danjuma, have all spoken and condemned the killings and destruction in the country, hence, the need for Igbo to join the campaign to show Buhari the way out of government.

“If these people can say the nation needs to be saved from these calamities, the South East geo-political zone must add their voice to the clarion call.”

Nwosu, who spoke during the zonal meeting of CNM, canvassed for support from Igbo to collectively work with the movement towards easing out President Buhari from office in 2019 general election.

Accusing the APC government of perpetrating carnage and wanton destruction of property in the country, he said the meeting was a wake-up call for Ndigbo to dump APC and collaborate with CNM, which, according to him, is the best alternative for their rescue from poverty, hunger, recklessness and ethnic cleansing.

“Every Nigerian leader is embarrassed with the state of the nation, where people are attacked, killed, raped and made refugees in their homes.

“We can condemn, but, most political leaders must advocate action against these senseless killings and seek how to design a new democratic action plan to ensure we take care of this conundrum democratically, and say enough is enough.

“If unchecked, these unethical activities will lead to destruction of the country. It does not augur well for Nigeria’s development.”

Nwosu said the objectives of CNM are to, among others, ease out Buhari from Aso Villa democratically in 2019, and ensure that a new value and visionary government is installed.

He warned that the structure in APC, where all security chiefs, national public officers and appointments do not favour people from the South East, is a clear evidence that there is no way Buhari would transmit power to Ndigbo.

Stressing that there was no hope for the Igbo man in APC, the CNM convener lamented what he called the lackadaisical attitude of South East politicians, particularly, governors, who he said have turned beggarly to Aso Rock, looking for contracts, juicy positions and other favours.