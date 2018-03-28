Igbo lost the civil war to Idolatry –Rev Nwachukwu

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, General Overseer, Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Anambra State, speaks on a wide range of issues such as lack credible leadership in Igbo land, the Fulani herdsmen’s killings, selfishness of the political class, among other.

What is your take on the opinion that the Igbos lack credible leadership among them while many are today going back to African Traditional Religion?

Igbos as a race has no leader and any race without leader has no headway. A nation which has no leader has no direction. In the area of politics, if you are not ready to be in opposition to suffer, you cannot be in politics. We always want to be with the party in power. We have political lepers in Igbo land; a leper has no feeling. Our politicians are so selfish, self-centered, ignorant and indifferent to the people’s needs. They play politics because of what they can benefit. If we want to have a place in Nigeria politics, we must sacrifice today for tomorrow by allowing ourselves to face the hardship of being in opposition even if it is going to prison but we must know what we believe in. Whoever does not believe in our agenda should not earn our votes. Igbo politicians should know what we need, what we want and should know what to do to get them.

Then on the area of idolatry, the highest mountain in this life is ignorance. So, anyone who has tested Christ and went back is an embodiment of ignorance. Idol worship is one of the major reasons why Biafran war flopped. They went consulting native doctors and they lost the war. And another problem is that anybody who serves idol has poverty mentality because idolatry does not give but takes. Anytime Israelites turned back against God, they lost war. Idolatry has been the major problem the Igbo man needed to address. No generation has embraced God and failed.

Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano was recently inaugurated for his second tenure. What is your advice to him and the political class in Igbo land?

APGA should not be carried away by their latest victories because their victory is a child of circumstance. That Obiano won is not a guarantee that they will win in 2021. So they should be up and doing. The imposition of PDP candidate led to Obiano’s victory because many bigwigs in the party worked against their candidate. Things are changing in Igbo land and people are becoming more conscious of what those in government do. Look at Imo State today; they should tell Governor Rochas Okorocha that if he refuses to retrace his steps, he will weep after 2019.

And I am advising all South East governors to be focused and have listening ears to the yearnings of the people, avoid idolatry and embrace God in their hearts and outwards.

There has been bloodbath in the Middle Belt particularly Benue State. The president is being accused of being indifferent to the situation. Against this backdrop, how can you assess the administration of President Buhari in the last three years?

Immediately they pronounced Muhammadu Buhari president, God showed me he is going to whip Nigeria and I announced it. And it came to pass. About 95 percent citizens of this country are not enjoying this administration. And looking at the present administration, this year 2018 can be described as the toughest year of this administration on the side of the people. Nigerians should expect more people to die this year because politicians are ready to let life go to maintain the status quo. So, Nigerians should not expect anything better because what you are going to see are more mirage and shadows. Those who are truthful should be ready to sacrifice because if you don’t join their bandwagon, you will be brutalised even if you are a political office holder. God allows this so that Christians can unite again.

The Federal Government told us that we have exited the recession but do you believe that w have actually exited from recession?

That we are out of recession is a paper work. There is nothing on the ground to indicate that we have exited recession. You can disown your son. That can be legally right but the DNA test will still show that he is still your son. We have not come out of recession. Infact, we are going into depression. For the past three years, there has been no meaningful infrastructure on the ground. State governments are reducing work force, workers hardly receive their salaries and pensioners don’t receive their pensions. People are committing suicide. There is increased hunger and poverty in the land. Nigeria is being sustained by God. Saying we are out of recession is like saying you have a new car without fuel.

What is the way out?

The way out is that our knees must be on the ground. We should abolish denominational beliefs and differences and stand as one entity. That is the only way out to reposition the country. God told me that I should tell Christians that what will determine our success in 2019 is if we can form a common front and say no to the nonsense and avoid private political visits by our Christian leaders. Our choice should not be ethnic and denominational beliefs but on the ability and personally of the aspirants, somebody who has no administrative capacity should not earn our votes. What do I mean, somebody who have not succeeded as a leader should not earn our votes.