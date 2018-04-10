The Sun News
Ohanaeze

Igbo leaders blast Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo

— 10th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

South East Association of Town Union President Generals, has come hard on the former president and Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Wing over the recent attack on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, describing the action as taboo in Igbo culture.

National Coordinator of Association of South East President General of Town Unions (ASEP), past and present,  Mazi  Omife . I. Omife, in a statement issued in Awka, yesterday, said former leaders of Ohanaeze Youth Wing erred in their utterances against Nwodo because a son cannot disown his father in Igbo culture.

Omife, who was former president general of Mbaukwu Community,  said the group will soon hold a meeting in Enugu, where they will come up with their resolutions which will be passed to Ohanaeze in a proper form, because Igbo have a way of channeling their grievances.

“Ohanaeze youths are supposed to be the children of Ohanaeze parent body. Can a son disown his father in Igbo land? It is a father who can disown his son, according to our culture. Besides, what locus do they have to say they are setting up a disciplinary committee against Nwodo? It is on record that the youth wing of Ohanaeze has been dissolved before now because of their improper conducts, while the women wing has also served out their tenure.

Omife said the former leaders of the youth wing should have consulted the conflict resolution committee of Ohanaeze if they had issues they wanted to be addressed, so that the Ime-Obi can look into it, instead of taking the infamous route they have threaded.

He said the Association of Town Union President Generals has handed a strong warning to its members from various communities in Igbo land to monitor their youths properly, noting that any youth who embarrasses the Igbo socio cultural organisation is at the same time drawing problem for his town union, because the president general of such community would he held liable for the youth’s conduct.

He said the association reposes confidence in Nwodo’s leadership of Ohanaeze and called on the Igbo people to give their support to him, noting that the leadership assumed office at a critical time in the history of Ndigbo, hence, the major reason they should be supported and not be distracted.

