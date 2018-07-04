The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Igbo language revival hits Catholic Church
4th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi, Emefiele endorse CBN cooperative solar estate
4th July 2018 - Day Nigerians, others gathered to celebrate Russia
4th July 2018 - Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps
4th July 2018 - Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery
4th July 2018 - Boy needs N.6m for surgery
4th July 2018 - Environmental degradation torments Lagos community
4th July 2018 - Tech trends with potential danger in future
4th July 2018 - $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC
4th July 2018 - How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama
Home / oriental news / Igbo language revival hits Catholic Church
Prof. Pita Ejiofor - IGBO LANGUAGE

Igbo language revival hits Catholic Church

— 4th July 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Sign of guilt was written all over their faces, seeing themselves as among those that have failed to hand over to their children the greatest inheritance of their tribe, their mother tongue.

That was the scenario at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia in Awka, the Anambra State, last week, during the meeting of the Onitsha Metropolitan Council of the Knights of St Mulumba (KSM).

Founder of Otu Suwakwa Igbo Initiative, Prof. Pita Ejiofor lamented that Igbo language was dying faster than was predicted by the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO). It was indeed a thought provoking lecture coming from a man who had seen it all. Having been a former vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the revered soldiers of the church could not but agree that the Igbo race was indeed in great danger with its language.

Prof. Ejiofor had warned that unless the Igbo reversed their attitude and quickly too, their language would soon go into extinction.

He heaped the blame for the gradual death of the language on the door step of Ndigbo who he said by their activities in all spheres of human endeavour were greatly killing the language.

The professor emeritus of Management Science who spoke on the plight of Igbo language charged the knights to prevail on the church to conduct Mass only in Igbo language as a way of reviving the dying language.

Lamenting the attitude of the people to the language, Ejiofor who came with worrisome statistics, gave an instance of how a federal university located in the heart of Igbo land made it a policy not to admit any candidate with Igbo as one of the credits in the school certificate examination, wishing to study law, even when universities of Ibadan and Lagos admitted candidates with credit in Igbo language.

He noted as pitiable that while other major languages in Nigeria were being promoted and internationalised by their people, Igbo elite were doing everything humanly possible to bring down their language.

He described as pitiful a situation where less than five per cent of Igbo could read and write the language, stressing that it was also surprising that while seven Nigerian universities teach Yoruba language, four teach Hausa, one teaches Efik and one Kanuri, none teaches Igbo.

This, to him meant that the Igbo were not proud of their language.

“Even in Nollywood, which was started by Igbo people, most of the films were produced in Yoruba and Hausa. In 2010, for instance, 31 films were produced in English language, 98 in Hausa, 94 in Yoruba, 11 in Edo and none in Igbo.

“In the United States of America, 11 universities teach Hausa, 39 teach Yoruba, while only four teach Igbo. A major independent television in Nigeria also has a channel in Hausa and Yoruba, while the DSTV introduced the Hausa channel as far back as 2010.

“In 2013, the Federal Government of Nigeria voted N3 billion to promote film production and since most of the films are produced in Hausa and Yoruba languages, the money went into the promotion of those languages.

“Similarly, some American universities have been offering scholarships and teaching appointments for people to come and study Yoruba and Hausa in that country free of charge and Igbo was never considered.”

Ejiofor said the battle to save Igbo language had taken him to many countries, but admitted that the best way to change the situation was for primary schools to be proud to teach pupils the language, while parents should ensure that their children speak the language both at home and in school.

Commending the activities of the Otu Suwakwa Igbo Initiative, the Metropolitan Grand Knight for Onitsha, Sir Damian Okolo said it would be a shameful thing for Igbo people to allow their language to die as predicted by the UNESCO.

Okolo who read the pulse of his members over the disaster waiting to happen to Ndigbo if not quickly addressed, announced that henceforth, KSM meetings in the area would be conducted in Igbo language as part of the body’s contribution to protect the language.

UNESCO had recently predicted that half of the over 7,000 languages spoken today will disappear by the end of the century including Igbo by 2050.

Since the prediction, various groups had been making concerted efforts to protect the language. At the commemoration of this year’s International Day for Mother Tongue, organised by an Abuja based nongovernmental organisation, Centre for Igbo Arts and Culture (CIAC), the Eze Igbo of Abuja, Ibe Nwosu encouraged more sons and daughters of Igbo to take titles as a means of protecting Igbo language and culture.

“As a titled man, you will have more interest in the language and culture where you took a title. So, by this, we will further preserve our language as an identity,” he stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBE KACHIKWU - OPEC

$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

— 4th July 2018

As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…

  • MACRON VISIT BOOST

    How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama

    — 4th July 2018

    French investment to create 150,000 jobs Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, will boost the fight against insurgency in the country and the nation’s economy. Onyeama said Macron’s visit will assist in getting greater United Nations (UN) financial involvement in the fight against…

  • APC RALLY OWERRI - IGBO PRESIDENCY

    2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    South East APC mega rally for president shakes Owerri George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the only way the South East can realise its age-long desire of occupying the presidency is for people of the zone to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • BUHARI - KALU - ABIA

    2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu

    — 4th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Former Abia governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said an elected APC government in the state, in 2019, will ensure free and compulsory education for all children. Speaking at his country home at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, while…

  • WIKE - TAMBUWAL

    Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

    — 4th July 2018

    Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share