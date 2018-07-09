Igbo in Nasarawa urge govt. to provide security in markets

NAN

President-elect of Igbo Cultural Association (ICA) in Narrarawa State, Mr. Cyril Ebeh, has called on the state government to beef-up security in all markets across the state.

The president made the call in an interview, in Lafia, on Monday.

He said that the call became imperative due to incessant attacks on Igbo traders and their investments.

Ebeh said that the Igbo people believed in themselves and would not depend on the government for their daily bread.

“All we need from the government is to create an enabling environment by beefing-up security in all markets to enable us pursue our legitimate businesses.

“Security should also be beefed-up on roads to major villages with recognised markets to protect traders against armed robbers, particularly on markets days,’’ he said.

He also said that immediately after his inauguration which would take place very soon, he would mobilise the Igbo people towards ensuring peace in their host communities.

Ebeh said that the Igbo people believed in `One Nigeria’ and appealed to the state government to be fair to them in all the sectors of the economy.

“Igbos are more Nigerian than most tribes in Nigeria, there is no village in Nigeria that you will not see an Igbo living happily and investing there,’’ he said.

He also called on the Igbos in the state to unite irrespective of their differences for the common good of all.

Ebeh promised that the Igbo people would continue to support the state government for peace and development of the state.