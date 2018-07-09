The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Igbo in Nasarawa urge govt. to provide security in markets
9th July 2018 - UPDATE: Army hands over 184 Boko Haram suspects to UN
9th July 2018 - Paulinho to rejoin Guangzhou Evergrande 11 months after €40m Barcelona move
9th July 2018 - Enugu govt. plans N18m physiotherapy centre for Rangers FC
9th July 2018 - UNICEF pledges more support to Nasarawa govt. to meet child needs
9th July 2018 - Labour pickets MTN Enugu Zonal office
9th July 2018 - 10 Things You Need to Know About Hailey Baldwin
9th July 2018 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged
9th July 2018 - Ethiopia, Eritrea sign ‘declaration of peace and friendship’
9th July 2018 - Kano NLC pickets MTN’s office over alleged casualisation of workers
Home / National / Igbo in Nasarawa urge govt. to provide security in markets
IGBO

Igbo in Nasarawa urge govt. to provide security in markets

— 9th July 2018

NAN

President-elect of Igbo Cultural Association (ICA) in Narrarawa State, Mr. Cyril Ebeh, has called on the state government to beef-up security in all markets across the state.

The president made the call in an interview, in Lafia, on Monday.

He said that the call became imperative due to incessant attacks on Igbo traders and their investments.

Ebeh said that the Igbo people believed in themselves and would not depend on the government for their daily bread.

“All we need from the government is to create an enabling environment by beefing-up security in all markets to enable us pursue our legitimate businesses.

“Security should also be beefed-up on roads to major villages with recognised markets to protect traders against armed robbers, particularly on markets days,’’ he said.

He also said that immediately after his inauguration which would take place very soon, he would mobilise the Igbo people towards ensuring peace in their host communities.

Ebeh said that the Igbo people believed in `One Nigeria’ and appealed to the state government to be fair to them in all the sectors of the economy.

“Igbos are more Nigerian than most tribes in Nigeria, there is no village in Nigeria that you will not see an Igbo living happily and investing there,’’ he said.

He also called on the Igbos in the state to unite irrespective of their differences for the common good of all.

Ebeh promised that the Igbo people would continue to support the state government for peace and development of the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGBO

Igbo in Nasarawa urge govt. to provide security in markets

— 9th July 2018

NAN President-elect of Igbo Cultural Association (ICA) in Narrarawa State, Mr. Cyril Ebeh, has called on the state government to beef-up security in all markets across the state. The president made the call in an interview, in Lafia, on Monday. He said that the call became imperative due to incessant attacks on Igbo traders and…

  • ARMY

    UPDATE: Army hands over 184 Boko Haram suspects to UN

    — 9th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Nigerian Army has handed over 184 teenagers suspected to be Boko Haram members to the United Nations, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Butatai, represented by the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Nicholas Rogers said the handing over was in line with international standard and…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu govt. plans N18m physiotherapy centre for Rangers FC

    — 9th July 2018

    NAN The Enugu State Government has approved N18 million for the building of a physiotherapy and fitness centre for Rangers International FC, Enugu. Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in the state, Joseph Udedi said, on Monday, in Enugu, that the centre would be sited at the Rangers’ Camp in Emene, Enugu. According to him,…

  • UNICEF

    UNICEF pledges more support to Nasarawa govt. to meet child needs

    — 9th July 2018

    NAN The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to increase its support to Nasarawa State Government so as to adequately meet the needs of children in the state. Dr Zakari Adam, the Chief of UNICEF, Kaduna Field Office, made this known in Lafia on Monday in an interview with newsmen shortly after an advocacy…

  • LABOUR

    Labour pickets MTN Enugu Zonal office

    — 9th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The organised labour, on Monday, commenced picketing of the MTN Zonal office, in Enugu, which grounded all activities of the company. The placards-carrying union members said that the action which was simultaneous nationwide and was the enforcement of decision by labour movement in Nigeria to fight modern day slavery which MTN is…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share