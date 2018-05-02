Igbo in Diaspora condemn attack on Nwodo

Zika Bobby

The Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has condemned the attack at the country home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Nnia John Nwodo, describing it as an act of terror.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a world press conference, at the weekend, while consoling the Nwodo family, said the action was callous, and urged security operatives to immediately unmask those behind the wicked act.

“Attack on Nwodo is an attack on Ndigbo. Security agencies should get to work and arrest the culprits. It would go a long way in serving as a lesson to others. We do not want bloodshed. We do not want this kind of wicked act. The country has been experiencing security issues and killings in many states. This is criminal. Government should do something. Government should invest in security to safeguard the nation. Enough is enough on the killings of innocent Nigerians and the destruction of property across the nation by unknown criminals,” he said.

He called on Igbo to be united for the challenges ahead, saying it is time to speak with one voice for the unity of the South East.